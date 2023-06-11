What Happened to Andrew Dice Clay

Andrew Dice Clay appeared to be invincible at one time. As an entertainer, his persona was ubiquitous; as some corporate entities shied away from his offensive, four-letter-word-heavy content, others couldn’t pass up the inarguable appeal of monetizing his massive following. Clay’s first major domino was MTV. He presented at the Video Music Awards of 1989. Clay had been presenting Cher, but he went much farther.

He said: “I came for the rehearsal and I had to do my best. ‘Ladies, gentlemen, Cher, the last Puritan’, was my motto.” Recollections of the concert decades laterRemembering comments made by producer Dick Clark, he was agitated. “My friend tells me that I could either be a wave or a teardrop. My friend says, “Well you could go out there and either be a teardrop or tidal wave.” Now that I have come to the surface, I am angry. Everyone is going to be punished. “Now everyone will pay.”

He recalled, “I did the poetry,” his most popular element of the act at that time. “You’ve got to understand, this isn’t HBO or Showtime, this is MTV. Everybody gets this; it’s free… the crowd is going f*****g crazy, so I figured, go into my fat girl stuff… while I’m doing my act, Dick Clark goes to charge me and [host] Arsenio [Hall] “Jumps on back and tackles the man.”

In a high-profile, headline-grabbing move, the network banned him for life from MTV. “He had some copy we had written for him, but he veered from it,” former MTV SVP/Executive of Production for Music Specials/Events Salli Frattini The incident was later described. “A number of people have been [saying] “He’ll probably never again work on this program, or do anything for the channel.”

Clay was working on a transition to becoming a leading actor with executives from 20th Century Fox. (“I thought I’d just do millions of people and then be able to become a movie star,” Clay said). Later recalled, citing Eddie Murphy as an inspiration. The backlash was intense. From August 31, 1990, the concert film “Dice Rules”, which was then still unnamed but would be eventually released under that name, had been pushed back. Indefinite Release Fox reportedly backed out of the agreement; after the studio’s Renny Harlin-directed “Ford FairlaneThe movie “” (starring Priscilla, Ed O’Neill and Tone Loc, and hyped up by A hit music video that was not able to feature the star of the film it promotedThe film “Dice Rules”, which had a domestic gross of $21,000,000, was released in just 40 cinemas across the country on May 17th 1991.

The Arsenio Show was awash with a Dice that appeared scrambling and seemingly unable to focus. Tears of joyHe insisted that his “Diceman’ character was just an act. But fans and critics alike were unwelcoming of the quasi-apology, and aside from touring to now-diminished crowds, it would be multiple years before Clay would return to the spotlight in any meaningful way.