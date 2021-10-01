What happened between Sophia Bush and Jason Beghe?

Although their relationship on screen was charming, Jason Beghe and Sophia Bush seem to have a different kind of love. 2017 VarietyReports indicate that Sophia Bush has left “Chicago P.D.”The fourth season’s end was partially due to verbal abuse from Jason Beghe, co-star. Furthermore, NBC launched an investigation in 2016 after receiving “multiple complaints about Beghe’s behavior on set.”

The following year Us Weekly shared a similar report. The publication stated that they had spoken to Dax Shepard during an interview. “Armchair Expert”Bush implied that there were serious issues at the set in a podcast. “I feel like I was standing butt naked, bruised and bleeding in the middle of Times Square, screaming at the top of my lungs and not a single person stopped to ask if they could help me,”She elaborated. She explained that it was an unforgettable experience. “a consistent onslaught barrage of abusive behavior.”

Bush explained that she believed staying on the show was best for her and her family, but it took too much to her. “I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health,”She remembered. “My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”