What fueled the Golden Age of Action Movies? Schwarzenegger & Stallone’s Rivalry

Stallone and Schwarzenegger’s rivalry is well-known for being contentious. Stallone stated in the docuseries of his former rival that “we were incredibly hostile.” “We could not stand being in the same space. We had to be separated by others. The argument was played out, even if it were in different projects. The trajectory of the work they produced over the course of the decade felt like watching an intense, multimillion-dollar battle. Stallone remembered that “we became extremely competitive like Ali and Frazier or other great warriors who are on the same path.” There was only one room.

This rivalry produced more than just action films. Schwarzenegger and Stallone were at their most hateful, so Schwarzenegger convinced Stallone to star in the flop comedy “Stop!” After falsely saying he was interested in the project, he lied and said that if a mother shoots him then ‘Or My Mom Will Shoot.

Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger are now good friends. Schwarzenegger credits Schwarzenegger with advancing his own career. The actor said that without Stallone he might not have had the same motivation in the 80s to produce the type of films he made and work so hard.

Stallone, who is now more humble than 30 years ago admits to losing the long-running battle with Schwarzenegger. Stallone said, “He was better.” Stallone confessed, “He was superior.” He had the physique. He was strong. He was a man of character.