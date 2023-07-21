What ever happened to Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson from Masters of Flip?

Fans of Masters of Flip enjoyed watching the on-screen couple Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson do their magic with real estate.

Some viewers might wonder what became of the couple after the show finished.

Kortney Wilson is known as the host of Master of Flip.

Do Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson remain together?

Master of Flip is centered around Dave and Kortney Williams, a Canadian couple married in Canada who relocated to Nashville, Tennessee for a career as renovators and house flippers.

They met through a friend in early 2000s when both were pursuing full-time music.

After their marriage in 2001, they performed together as The Wilsons.

Kortney eventually got her license in real estate and focused on flipping, buying and selling houses.

During the early days of the singer’s home improvement career, she starred in Meet the Wilsons with Dave, a reality series about juggling their jobs and parenthood.

They then received further fame in 2015 with their show Masters of Flip,

The couple, who have been married for over 30 years, shocked their fans in December 2018 when they announced that they would be divorcing.

Taking to Instagram they shared this statement: “It is with a very heavy heart that we share with all of you that after nearly 18 years of marriage, we have decided to separate.

“As most of you know, there is so much more to every story and ours is no different.

“What we want you to know most of all is that we have the utmost love and respect for one another.”

When was Masters of Flip cancelled?

The sudden cancellation of Masters of Flip in 2018 shocked fans.

Wilsons continue to host and produce new shows after the series’ fourth season.

The lucky couple landed another show, Making it Home With Kortney And Dave. However, this was cut short when the two split.

What has been the appearance of Kortney Wilson and Dave Wilson on Masters of Flip?

Kortney, Dave and a group of expert experts were behind the scenes of Master of Flip.

Jessica Randolph, a design assistant and Abby Ellis the designer were on hand to assist.

Angela Ewing completed our team by “staging” houses to look attractive for prospective buyers.

Kortney Wilson & Dave Wilson: Where are they now?

After her split from Dave and the end of Masters of Flip, Kortney was able to find love again.

In March of 2022, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. They were then married in June 2023.

While her ex-husband Dave remained silent on his social media love life, she has been able to see what he is up to.

The videos on his Instagram page show his latest home renovation projects.