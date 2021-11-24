What Dustin Diamond was remembered

Peacock’s Saved by the BellRevival released its second season on Wednesday. The premiere pays tribute to Screech (played by Dustin Diamond) who died in February from cancer.

The episode is titled “The Last Year Dance,”The story continues one year after the events of the Season 1 finale.

Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are casually catching up in Bayside High’s parking lot after the former has dropped off his son Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog).

It’s is revealed that the elder Morris lost his re-election bid for Governor of California to Prince Harry before an ominous conversation takes place between the best pals about their buddy Screech.

“Anyways, it doesn’t matter. Worst things happened this year,”Zack tells Slater, after confirming that he has lost the governorship. “Are you going to the thing at The Max?”

Slater’s reply, “I don’t know. I’ll have to see.”

The “thing at The Max”This is a gathering of the surviving members from the original Saved by the Bell Crew: Zack and Slater, Jessie Spano, Jessie Spano, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies), Kelly Morris (Tiffani Thiessen).

Jessie suggests that therapy might help Slater deal with his grief over the loss of Screech.

“This generation is just more emotionally mature than we were,”She tells her sweetheart from high school. “They get that there’s value in processing difficult things with other people. Doesn’t have to be a therapist, it can be a friend.”

After his failed attempts to cope with the grief, he reluctantly accepts that he must go to the memorial. They are met at the booth by The Max (Ed Alonzo) who is debuting the newest addition to the menu—Screech’s Spaghetti Burger. And who will deliver the order? None other than Screech’s robot from the original series, Kevin.

In Season 1 of the revival, Screech’s absence was revealed to be due to his and Kevin’s new residence at the International Space Station. The robot is now back after the loss of its creator and cheering up diners at Bayside’s teen hotspot.

“You know, it’s a little weird but great,”Slater speaks as he takes a bite out of the spaghetti burger.

Lisa replies, “Kinda like Screech!”

It is not known how Screech died but his friends recall their good times as a video montage shows classic moments from his years on The Simpsons.

Diamond’s manager revealed amid his client’s hospitalization that they were in early talks for Screech’s return to Bayside in Season 2. A reason Diamond didn’t participate in Season 1 has never been confirmed.

Season 2 Saved by the BellStreaming is available via Peacock