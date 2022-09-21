What ‘Don’t worry Darling’ Looks Like at the Box Office Following Months of Controversy

Tom O'Brien
Tom O'Brien
While unlikely to flop, Olivia Wilde’s thriller has had the most turbulent build-up imaginable ahead of its opening weekend

Warner Bros./New Line’s “Don’t Worry Darling” is finally hitting theaters this weekend with a low break-even point and a good chance to turn a modest profit at the box office — but it also faces weak reviews and one of the most turbulent marketing campaigns in recent memory.

Independent projections have first-time director Olivia Wilde’s thriller starring pop star Harry Styles and Florence Pugh opening to $18 million to $20 million, with Warner Bros. projecting a $17 million start from 4,000-plus locations. This film has a budget of $20 million and should easily make its money back, even with the marketing spend that was highlighted at the Venice Film Festival.

