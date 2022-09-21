What ‘Don’t worry Darling’ Looks Like at the Box Office Following Months of Controversy

While unlikely to flop, Olivia Wilde’s thriller has had the most turbulent build-up imaginable ahead of its opening weekend

Independent projections have first-time director Olivia Wilde’s thriller starring pop star Harry Styles and Florence Pugh opening to $18 million to $20 million, with Warner Bros. projecting a $17 million start from 4,000-plus locations. This film has a budget of $20 million and should easily make its money back, even with the marketing spend that was highlighted at the Venice Film Festival.

Warner Bros./New Line’s “Don’t Worry Darling” is finally hitting theaters this weekend with a low break-even point and a good chance to turn a modest profit at the box office — but it also faces weak reviews and one of the most turbulent marketing campaigns in recent memory.

However, how it performs will depend on many unknown factors. Styles, who was a small part in films such as “Dunkirk,”He is unproven as a leading film star, despite his immense popularity as a singer from One Direction.

A quick glance at search engines and social media will show you how the discourse surrounds. “Don’t Worry Darling” has been more about the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding Wilde and the cast than anything about the film itself, and some of that wasn’t even within the control of anyone involved.

The problems started with a blindside at CinemaCon in April, when Wilde was served with custody papers from her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis while onstage to present her film during Warner’s presentation. Wilde began to do interviews to promote her film and questions about the incident were inevitable.

Shia LaBoeuf was originally cast as Pugh’s opposite in the final role played by Harry Styles. He disputed the claim that he was fired and claimed that he had quit the project. The actor was also sued by FKA Twigs recently for sexual battery. Wilde appeared to back his claims with texts.

The gossip culminated at the film’s Venice premiere, with reports that Pugh would have a minimal presence for the film’s press tour while rumors swirled online over tensions between her and Wilde during the shoot. Social media rumors only fuelled the fire. A viral video claimed Styles was seen spitting on Chris Pine. They were the twoRapidly droppedThe accusation.

Maybe all of this was a good test for the old adage, “all publicity is good publicity,” but buzz over a film’s backstage drama isn’t a guarantee of interest in actually buying a ticket. Reviews and word of mouth are still the best ways to get information. “Don’t Worry Darling” isn’t looking good in that department with a Score of 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. Compounding the problem is the strong reception for Sony’s “The Woman King,”This may be a better option for those who are interested in seeing the movies this weekend.

Even if “Darling” beats projections and its better-received competition, it won’t be enough to end the ongoing box office drought. It is possible to actually make a movie if “Darling” fails to open above $20 million, this will be the first September since 2001 — the year when the 9/11 attacks severely deflated moviegoing interest — in which no new film opened above that mark.

Both “Darling” “The Woman King,”The studios’ profit margins will determine the success of any box office film. That’s the case for the other major releases this weekend, including a re-release of 20th Century’s “Avatar”Its sequel is already in the works “The Way of Water,”This December

Buy a ticket to go. “Avatar” on the big screen again — or perhaps for the first time as 20th Century hopes to attract a new generation of audiences who didn’t see the first film when it hit theaters in 2009 — will see it in a 4K High Dynamic Range remaster designed to enhance 3D viewing with brighter lighting and a higher frame rate. “The Way of Water”The 4K HDR format will be available along with other premium formats such as Dolby, Imax and standard 3D.

With a $2.84 billion global haul, “Avatar”It is the highest grossing movie in box-office history before inflation adjustment. “Avengers: Endgame”Thanks to a Chinese rerelease last year. This next re-release won’t do much to pad its lead over “Endgame,”However, it is predicted to make $8-$11 Million this weekend.

On the limited side, Neon’s “Moonage Daydream”After a $1.22 Million exclusive engagement on 170 Imax screen this past weekend, Anderson will be going wide this weekend. Only Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch”Since theaters were reopened, has earned a higher opening weekend revenue from less than 200 screens. In an effort to increase festival revenue, the David Bowie documentary will be shown on 600 screens this weekend.