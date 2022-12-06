What does typing “9875” on Netflix mean? Code and Other explanations

Netflix is a popular streaming service. It has come to be synonymous with home viewing of TV programs and movies, and many consider Netflix a necessity. When somebody starts discussing something they’re just watched, chances are they found it there.

Indeed, it’s been a big year for the service, with blockbusters like The Gray Man, the return of the phenomenon Stranger Things, and the recent success of Wednesday.

People are constantly looking for the hidden gems in the ocean of content available on this platform.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that subscribers are quick to point out ways to see more content that feels tailored for you, all in one place.

Many people are aware of the fact that Netflix allows you to type 9875. But why is this important?

How does Netflix’s 9875 key work?

You can search Netflix by entering the code 9875. Netflix will then pull up a listing of documentaries about true crime.

To access specific titles, you simply need to enter codes on Netflix. The platform has been a hot spot for true crime over the years. This code is sure to be useful to fans.

You can find both TV and movies on this list, the majority of which are true crime documentaries.

Admittedly, The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, White Chicks, and others have slipped through the cracks to appear on the list, but most titles will conform to exactly what you’re looking for.

‘It will bring up all the crime documentaries’

Netflix users were quick to share the 9875 code with their Twitter followers.

Here are some tweets you might like:

Netflix document codes explored

Although the code is 9875 to get true crime documentaries at one location, Tyla According to reports, a small number of codes may also pull up information for specific types of documentaries.

You can see the complete list here:

Biographical Documentaries (3622)

Crime Documentaries (9875)

Foreign Documentaries (5161)

Historic Documentaries (5349)

Military Documentaries (4066)

Music & Concert Documentaries (90361)

Political Documentaries (7018).

Religious Documentaries (10005)

Science & Nature Documentaries (2595)

Social & Cultural Documentaries (3675)

Sports Documentaries (180).

Travel & Adventure Documentaries (1159)

Display all

Also, why did Kate divorce in Firefly Lane