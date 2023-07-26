What does the moon phase have to do with compatibility? What is the compatibility test?

According to the viral test, couples who share the same phase can achieve a full-moon.

Moon phase compatibility tests have been part of Internet culture for several years. Romantic partners rely on the phases of the moon to help determine their relationship. The online calculator makes it easy to perform the test. But, here’s what it means if it’s the result is the same for you and your partner.

What does it mean to have the same Moon phase?

Each moon phase defines certain characteristics and if you and your partner have the same one you’re believed to form a deep emotional connection from experiencing similar highs and lows of the lunar cycle, Moon Low states.

People with different lunar phases may find it harder to cope, since they can experience many emotions in one moment.

But, the astrologers argue a mere moon phase doesn’t essentially determine your connection with your partner entirely as zodiac signs and the lunar cycle’s impact on them is better understood.

The placement of the moon during the birth of the child is used for analyzing the relationships between signs.

So, there it’s safe to say the moon compatibility test is not entirely accurate.

Calculate your Moon Phase with Online Calculator

Whether you already have a romantic partner or you’re looking to fall in love, the moon phase compatibility test can be a fun way to see if you can get along with your loved one.

Moon phase calculators online can tell you the phase of the moon at which you were born or what it looked like when you were born.

Entering your birthdate will instantly show you the lunar phase at the time of your birth.

Betting on moon phases

Those who have tried the compatibility test – for which you need to combine your moon phase with your partner’s and see if it forms a full moon – believe the results are mostly certain. It is believed that if your birth date was close to the moon phase of the new month and the partner’s nearer the full one, then the results are almost certain.

The best moon phase matches according to the astrologers.

Discover the meaning of each sign and their compatibility.