What does the “I’m a surgeon” meme from Good Doctor look like on TikTok?

At least on one occasion, we have wanted to take our bosses out for their abuse of authority.

This actor, however, took home the prize for his performance as a disgruntled worker in a scene that has gone viral.

1 The Good Doctor’s scene has inspired thousands of memes on the internet ABC

What does the “I’m a surgeon” meme from Good Doctor mean?

ABC’s popular medical drama The Good Doctor tells the tale of a young doctor with Savant Syndrome and autism.

The series is starring Freddie Highmore as Dr Sean Murphy. He’s recruited by a prestigious clinic.

The Golden Globe Awards 2018 nominated him for the Best Actor Drama Series award.

Recently, a TikTok user has shared a particularly memorable clip from the second season episode Breakdown.

After Dr Murphy was excluded from an extensive surgery to remove the tumor, Dr Jackson Han confronts him with passion.

The protagonist, who is desperate to show his value and help in the theatre, repeatedly proclaims “I am an surgeon!”

This clip appears more funny without the context of the argument because Dr Han is stony faced throughout.

Users of social media have taken the chance to edit a scene and create memes.

TikTokers are adding laser eyes and hallucinogenic effects to characters. They also swap out the words in a funny way.

The word “surgeon”, as used in popular clips, has been substituted with the words “sturgeon” (or even “Spongebob”) and “Sturgeon”.

Other people have remixed the emotional scene into catchy tunes.

When did the meme become viral?

The meme of Dr Murphy’s surgeon rant began to circulate in 2023, despite the fact that the episode aired originally in 2019.

The contrast in demeanor of him and Dr Han has long been a source of entertainment for fans of this six-year old hospital drama.

TikTok video has nearly 20 million hits.

Users of Twitter have also embraced the trend, and shared an array of jokes.

What has the public said about this meme?

People were intrigued to learn more about context in this scene.

The majority of viewers have called Dr Han the heartthrob. Others thought he was a cold-hearted villain based on this short clip.

Other critics have criticized the show’s simplistic depiction of autism as “superpower”, similar in style to Dustin Hoffman’s legendary performance in 1988 film Rain Man.

However, online TV critics have continued popularising the clip.