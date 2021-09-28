What Does R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict Really Say About His Future?

R. Kelly is facing decades behind bars after his most recent conviction. According to NPR, the singer faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison. Kelly will be sentenced to prison on May 4. However, Kelly’s lawyer Deveraux Cannick indicated that they plan to appeal the verdict. Cannick implied that Kelly believed he would be released even though he didn’t react physically to the verdict being read.

“He was not anticipating this verdict because based on the evidence, why should he anticipate this verdict?” Cannick said, per Revolt. “You saw witness after witness giving three, four, five different versions as to what they said happened here.” Cannick suggested that the prosecution’s story wasn’t complete and inconsistent.

“You didn’t get to see what we saw in terms of the discovery. You didn’t get to see all the inconsistencies,” He continued. “We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative.” The jury sided with Cannick’s claim that it took only three days for them to reach a guilty verdict.