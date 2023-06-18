What does NF mean in Black Mirror? Demon 79’s politics and ending explained

Black Mirror’s Demon 79 episode features an NF symbol but what exactly does it mean in the context of the episode’s story and the political climate of 1979?

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Black Mirror: Demon 79*

Four years after its last season, Black Mirror is back on our screens with Netflix bringing us five new chilling stories to delve into.

One of the most intriguing chapters of the new season is Demon 79 which is billed as a ‘Red Mirror’ episode owing to its supernatural rather than tech-focused story and it follows a mild-mannered shop assistant named Nida who is forced to go on a murderous killing spree to avert world-ending disaster.

Nida faces constant racial prejudice during Demon 79, whether that’s in the form of micro-aggressions from her colleagues or abusive graffiti on her own front door in the form of an NF symbol which has left Black Mirror viewers wondering about its meaning.

What does NF mean in Black Mirror?

The NF spray painted on Nida’s door stands for National Front, which is a far-right political group that exists in the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1967, the National Front is fiercely opposed to immigration and has been described by political scientists as a fascist organization, although the group itself denies this.

The National Front reached the height of its support in the mid-1970s and was the fourth-largest party in terms of vote share in the country at the time but never won a seat in Parliament.

As shown in Black Mirror, the real-life National Front logo sees an N and F merged together to make one symbol.

The politics of Demon 79

Set in 1979, Demon 79 takes place in the final year of James Callaghan’s Labour premiership in the run-up to him being replaced as UK prime minister by Margaret Thatcher.

During the episode, we’re introduced to a fictional Conservative candidate called Michael Smart who leans into anti-immigration views to win support.

It’s not long after that Nida has her door vandalised and finds herself being asked to eat her lunch in the basement at work, rather than the storeroom like the rest of her colleagues.

Later in the episode, after Nida learns that she must take the lives of three people to prevent the world from being destroyed, she plans to kill Michael Smart after seeing a glimpse into his future.

Nida sees that Smart will go on to found his own political party, called Britannia, and become a fascistic prime minister – who even introduces the killer dog-like robots that we first saw in the season 4 episode, Metalhead.

Black Mirror: Demon 79 ending explained

Despite a warning from the mysterious Gaap, the demon that gave Nida her murderous mission after she found a strange talisman, she vows to go through with her plan to kill Michael Smart.

However, by this point in Nida’s killing spree, after already killing two people, she has attracted the attention of the police who are on her tail.

During a car chase, Nida manages to run Michael’s car off the road but the crash doesn’t kill him and before Nida can finish the job with a hammer, Inspector Len Fisher catches up to them and stops her from carrying out the deed despite Nida warning him that the world will end if she doesn’t.

When the midnight deadline finally arrives, nothing seems to happen at first but after a few moments, nuclear missiles begin to fall outside the police station, fulfilling the prophecy that Gaap first showed Nida.

For failing to stop the end of the world Gaap is cast out by his fellow spirits and he offers to take Nida into eternal oblivion with him and she accepts as the world around them is destroyed.

Black Mirror season 6 is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

