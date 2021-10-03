What Does Melania Trump’s Self Care Regimen Really Consist Of?

Melania Trump’s reputation as an uber-private former first lady doesn’t come as a surprise to Stephanie Grisham, who spoke about her minimal time in the office with Donald Trump’s wife in her new memoir, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now.” Detailing how she crossed paths with Melania in an office suite in the White House only “a handful of times” throughout Donald’s four-year term, Grisham said the model-turned-political figure was keen on preserving her privacy because she considers alone time as a form of self-care. The author said Melania’s self-care regimen not only included quiet moments by herself, but the brunette bombshell also spent many hours sleeping.

“She believed that relaxation was central to one’s beauty regimen, as were, of course, spa treatments and facials,” Grisham wrote in her new book, according to an excerpt obtained by CNN. Though Melania would attend “in-person meetings” that “generally took place in the Map Room” near her living quarters, she typically “kept to her rooms in the residence,” Grisham stated, revealing Secret Service agents referred to her as “Rapunzel,” as she “remained in her tower, never descending.” The former senior aide joked about Melania’s enthusiasm — or lack thereof — to make her presence known in the White House, saying, “Mrs. Trump was working from home long before the country was.”