What did Yennefer do to free Geralt?

Yennefer of Vengerberg has made her fair share of enemies throughout her journey in The Witcher but as season 3 begins, she’s more isolated than ever having freed a prisoner to lose the trust of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and betrayed Geralt.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Witcher* — As it’s been 18 months since season 2 of The Witcher arrived on Netflix, a number of fans are understandably a bit hazy on the events that took place, leaving many asking who it was that Yennefer freed and how she could have possibly betrayed Geralt of Rivia.

Yennefer’s many enemies in The Witcher season 3

Yennefer, who is traveling with Ciri and Geralt in The Witcher 3 season 3, finds that she has been left behind.

As the season opens, Geralt’s betrayal means the two aren’t on good terms. So, the pair resort to sending each other letters in a passive-aggressive manner to share their thoughts on the current situation.

In addition, she is also the object of a bounty hunt for not only travelling with Ciri but also betraying the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and leaving them in season 2.

This is why Yennefer must tread very lightly when her new adventure begins.

Who has Yennefer set free?

Yennefer freed Cahir, the Nilfgaardian leader who had led the attack on Cintra and Sodden during season 1 of The Witcher.

Yennefer disappeared after the Battle of Sodden and it was assumed that she had died. After the Battle of Sodden, Yennefer went missing and was thought to have died.

Yennefer was able to escape and return to Aretuza, where she met suspicion from Stregobor who believed she had been a Nilfgaardian snitch during her absence.

Yennefer was asked to kill Cahir by the Brotherhood in order to show her loyalty. Cahir himself had suffered torture and imprisonment after the events of Sodden.

Yennefer found herself in a difficult situation. She would become a pawn for the Brotherhood if Cahir was killed, or she could lose her entire political power if Cahir’s magic had been lost.

Yennefer was compelled to take the unexpected step of freeing Cahir. She fled along with the Nilgaardian, in the hope that her power would return by helping him.

What was the motive behind Yennefer’s betrayal of Geralt?

Yennefer struck a bargain with Voleth, the Deathless mother, and exchanged Ciri in return for her power.

Yennefer lost her magic after helping Cahir escape. She decided to go to a more nefarious place in hopes to regain them.

She made a secret agreement with Voleth meir, who is a demon and feeds from pain and sorrow, to give her Ciri in return for her power.

Geralt caught wind of Yennefer’s betrayal through Jaskier and managed to track down Ciri and the sorceress before the deal was completed.

However, while all of this was taking place, the elven sorceress Francesca learned that her newborn baby had been killed and her outpouring of sorrow gave Voleth Meir enough strength to possess Ciri regardless of Yennefer’s actions.

Yennefer was willing to give her life in order to save Ciri during a terrifying confrontation with Voleth.

Yennefer’s selfless act proved to be the catalyst of her powers returning but she, Geralt and Ciri were not able to stop Voleth Meir from escaping as the Deathless Mother was able to transport to a new world where she joined forces with the deadly Wild Hunt.

The Witcher Season 3 is now available on Netflix Volume 2 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, July 27, 2023.

