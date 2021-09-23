What did Mary Trump write in her tell-all book? – The US Sun

FORMER President Donald Trump is suing his 56-year-old niece, Mary L. Trump and The New York Times for improperly obtaining and using his tax documents to write her tell-all book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Mary Trump’s book, published in 2020 claims that Trump’s father neglected, manipulated and emotionally abused him.

4 President Trump’s estranged niece Mary, pictured, released her book on July 14, 2020 Credit: Linkedin

4 President Trump is suing his 56-year-old niece who wrote the tell-all book published in 2020 Credit: Getty Images – Getty

4 Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man

Why is Donald Trump suing Mary L. Trump?

The lawsuit was filed in the name of former President Donald Trump and amounts to $100 million. It alleges that Mary L. Trump broke a confidentiality agreement when she released tax documents to The New York Times. These documents were the basis for the 14,000-word investigative article published on October 2, 2018.

President Trump claims Mary L. Trump and The New York Times used the information “as part of a ‘personal vendetta’ against him,” the BBC reported.

In 2020, the former president filed a lawsuit to stop Mary L. Trump from publishing her book. The lawsuit was dropped and the book was released on July 14, 2020.

Trump did not sue the author of the book. Former national security adviser John R. Bolton faced a lawsuit prior to publishing “The Room Where It Happened.” President Trump filed the lawsuit claiming that Bolton breached a non-disclosure agreement. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

What did she say in the book, anyway?

Despite President Trump attempting to stop “Too Much and Never Enough” from being published, it was listed as No. 1 on the Amazon bestseller non-fiction list on July 5, 2020.

Mary claims that President Trump was subject to emotional child abuse from his father, which she says left him scarred for the rest of his life.

In the book, Mary maintained that “love meant nothing” to Fred Trump Sr, who “terrified” a younger Donald Trump.

Donald Trump celebrating his book ‘The Art of The Deal’ with his dad, Fred Trump Sr Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Trump’s niece vowed she “had to take him down” with the tell-all book “spilling family secrets” prior to its early release, Axios reported in 2020.

“It wasn’t enough for me to volunteer at an organization helping Syrian refugees. I had to take Donald down,” she wrote.

The book claimed a two-year-old Trump was neglected and left with a “total dependence on a caregiver (Fred Sr) who also caused him terror” when his mom got sick.

Mary L. Trump wrote in her book that “Honesty was not required of him and no matter how badly it failed, he was rewarded with ways that are almost unbefathomable.”

He is still protected from his own mistakes in the White House.

“But now the stakes are far higher than they’ve ever been before; they are literally life and death. Unlike any previous time in his life, Donald’s failings cannot be hidden or ignored because they threaten us all.”

4 In the book, Mary claimed that Trump’s dad, Fred Trump Sr, neglected, manipulated, and emotionally abused him Credit: Simon and Schuster

She claims that Trump’s dad, Fred Trump Sr, neglected, manipulated, and emotionally abused him, however, the allegations were dismissed by Trump’s press office.

Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews told the Sun in 2020, “Mary Trump and her book’s publisher may claim to be acting in the public interest, but this book is clearly in the author’s own financial self-interest.

“President Trump has been in office for over three years working on behalf of the American people – why speak out now?

“The President describes the relationship he had with his father as warm and said his father was very good to him. He said his father was loving and not at all hard on him as a child.”

Mary L. Trump described President Trump as his father’s “monster—the only child of his who mattered to him.”

She claimed Trump was “extremely vulnerable to manipulation by smarter, more powerful men” like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-Un, and Mitch McConnell.

How does Mary Trump relate to Donald Trump?

Mary is the sister of Fred Trump Jr, President Trump’s older brother. He died in 1981 at 42 from a heart attack.

Fred’s death came after his struggle with alcoholism.

Mary wrote in her book: “Donald followed the lead of his grandfather and with complicity, silence and inaction of his brothers, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country.”

Mary obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tufts University and Columbia University.

Adelphi University gave her another master’s degree, and she also received a Ph.D.