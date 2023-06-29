What colour is your name? Synesthesia quiz

Ever wondered what your name might look like in the Synesthesia Version? Here are the answers to the question and instructions on how to participate in this viral quiz.

TikTok allows us to discover some of the best quizzes that could become a popular trend if it gains momentum. The ‘What color is your name?’ quiz has piqued people’s interest in Synesthesia as they try to imagine what their moniker would possibly look like when visualized. If this is too much for your non-synesthete brain to process, we’ve got you covered.

How to do the ‘What color is your name?’ quiz

The ‘What color is your name?’ quiz is available on the website created as a part of a synesthesia project or you can Click Here to Learn More You can also click on the direct link.

Unlike many other Internet tests that ask too many question, you only have to input your name for the Color Reading Test.

It is possible to see the result instantly, with the letters of each name represented by different colors.

For instance, the synthesis image for the name Chloe would show the colors – Green, acron, pastel lavender, black and yellow.

Whereas for Chris, it would be – Green, acron, purple, white, and navy blue.

The final color image can be downloaded to show your friends on Facebook or to use social media.

Synesthesia – What Is It?

The phenomenon of synesthesia occurs when the stimulation of one sense leads to unintentional experiences with a different sense.

Synesthetes can see your name just by hearing it, or even by seeing the letters that make it up. People can have different primary senses and secondary senses that are stimulated.

Synesthesia is a condition in which numbers and letters are perceived to be colors.

TikTok features several videos of synesthetes visualizing their followers’ names on request. You could try to get lucky by leaving a comment on one of TikTok’s videos.

Not all Synesthetes’ perceptions are the same

Even though the above quiz involves a standard code of colors for reading your names, it isn’t the same with respect to synesthetes as each one of them can perceive or visualize the same moniker differently.

Your name could appear to be crimson waves in the sunset for one person, but a dense jungle to another.

It is not known what causes this condition, but some research suggests that it develops in children when they encounter abstract concepts for their first time.