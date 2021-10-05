What Chantel Everett From 90 Day Fiance Does For A Living

Nowadays, Chantel Everett is a certified influencer after coming into social media stardom via “90 Day Fiancé.” And it comes as no surprise, as Chantel and her husband Pedro Jimeno were incredibly popular with the franchise. In 2019, they became the first couple to land a reality show that didn’t feature fellow “90 Day” castmates. Now on social media, Chantel works hard as an influencer, providing discount codes for the various products she endorses.

But Chantel didn’t up and leave her career following her path to social media stardom. In fact, Chantel is a registered nurse and the Georgia native has continued to post snippets about her life as a nurse online. In one post, she shows off her scrubs, while in another, she talks about the reality of nursing school.

Yet, the best part is that Chantel has combined her passion and her career into one. She has posted several times about her career, while influencing at the same time. In one Instagram, Chantel details the scrubs she wears to work and provides a code so her fellow “90 Day” nurses can grab themselves a pair. Obviously, it seems Chantel has found the perfect work-life balance.