What Celebrities Wore to Meet British Royal Family Members

Later in 1997, Queen Elizabeth II shook hands with the entire band while they wore their signature styles.





The Spice Girls meet Queen Elizabeth II at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre on December 1, 1997.



STR New/Reuters







The Queen attended the Spice Girls’ 1997 performance at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre in a metallic, short-sleeved dress, mid-length gloves, and gold jewels.

Bolder looks were worn by the Spice Girls. Emma Lee Bunton wore an elegant white sleeveless gown while Victoria Beckham opted for a brown strapless dress that had a shorter slit.

Melanie C was the casualest of the group. She wore a tank top, red pants and sneakers.

Halliwell shaken the Queen’s hands while wearing a white, halter-style gown. Brown wore an open-necked, animal-print bra and velvet pants.