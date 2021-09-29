What Celebrities Wore to Meet British Royal Family Members

What Celebrities Wore to Meet British Royal Family Members
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Later in 1997, Queen Elizabeth II shook hands with the entire band while they wore their signature styles.

queen elizabeth II spice girls.JPG

The Spice Girls meet Queen Elizabeth II at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre on December 1, 1997.

STR New/Reuters


The Queen attended the Spice Girls’ 1997 performance at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre in a metallic, short-sleeved dress, mid-length gloves, and gold jewels.

Bolder looks were worn by the Spice Girls. Emma Lee Bunton wore an elegant white sleeveless gown while Victoria Beckham opted for a brown strapless dress that had a shorter slit.

Melanie C was the casualest of the group. She wore a tank top, red pants and sneakers.

Halliwell shaken the Queen’s hands while wearing a white, halter-style gown. Brown wore an open-necked, animal-print bra and velvet pants.

Latest News

Previous articleWhat CAA-ICM Deal Means for Future of Talent Representation
Next articleWho Is Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ For Season 47?

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact