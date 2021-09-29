What causes it to hurt when I pee?

IF it’s a little bit tender when you go for a tinkle, then there are several things you need to consider.

There could be a burning sensation, or discomfort when you urinate. Here are some things to consider.

There are many reasons why it might be painful to be – and if you're struggling then you should see a pharmacist or your doctor

Most adults pass between 800 to 2,000 millilitres of fluid a day if they have a recommended minimum fluid intake of about 2 litres.

It is normal to use the toilet six to eight times per 24-hour period.

Dr Shree Datta, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at MyHealthcare Clinic in London said that the frequency of passing urine obviously depends on how much you drink.

She explained: “If you are drinking lots of water, and other fluids – particularly caffeinated drinks – it’s not unreasonable to have to empty your bladder every one or two hours.

“I would always advise having a clear white toilet bowl. You can see the colour of your urine to assess if you’re drinking too much.

"Your urine should be a light straw colour, rather than completely clear or a dark cloudy apple juice colour. Having a white toilet also helps identify blood in your urine"

Here are some signs that your urine could be causing problems.

UTI

Urinary tract infections can become serious if left unchecked, damaging the kidneys and entering into the bloodstream.

These infections can be treated with antibiotics. You should also increase your fluid intake and take over-the counter painkillers. Cranberry juice is another option.

Dr Datta said: “If you’re prone to urinary tract infections, make sure you go to see your doctor sooner rather than later.

“After excluding infection, another thing to note is that if you find you are peeing all the time, you might need bladder retraining.”

UTIs can also cause cystitis, which is another reason you may be having difficulty using the toilet.

Prostate problems

Earim Chaudry, Medical Director of men’s health platform Manual said that in men difficulty urinating could be a sign of prostate issues.

He said: “Difficulty urinating, or pain when urinating could be a sign of prostate disease or cancer, which shouldn’t be ignored. The prostate can enlarge and press on the tube that carries urine from your bladder. This can cause it to be difficult to pass urine.

“Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer for men in the UK, according to the NHS. This type can develop slowly and go untreated for years.

“You might notice an increased need to urinate, straining while you urinate or the feeling as though your bladder isn’t fully emptied. While these symptoms don’t necessarily mean you have prostate cancer, it is important to visit your GP as a precaution.”

Too many products

If you’re sensitive to certain products then this could irritate you skin.

These could be soaps, foams or sponges.

These products can cause a sensitivity reaction if you experience pain in your urogenital tract.

Dr Sarah Welsh, GP and founder of Hanx said that scented products inside your vagina can disrupt the delicate balance of good and bad bacteria.

She added: “If you use heavily scented bath products, this can affect the balance, leaving you susceptible to infections and irritation.”

Infection or inflammation

Painful urination can have other causes, such as an infection or inflammation in the vagina or in the prostate gland, experts at the American Family Physician say.

“You may feel pain when urine passes over the inflamed tissue. If the urethra is inflamed, you would feel pain as the urine passes through it”They add.

A sexually transmitted disease (STI) is one type of infection that causes pain when you urinate. If you believe you might have an STI, you should consult a sexual health specialist.

You may also have back pain, fever, chills, and abdominal pain if you have kidney disease.

There may be bladder or kidney stones. They can cause discomfort in the bladder, or even your kidneys, by causing irritation to your bladder lining.

Vaginal tears

If you’ve not been lubricated enough when having penetrative sex then you might be experiencing a vagina tear.

You might experience small, painful abrasions that can cause it to sting when you pee.

