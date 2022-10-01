Netflix’s new biopic, Blonde, although fictionalised looks to pull back the curtain on the life of Marilyn Monroe, delving into her childhood as Norma Jeane Mortensen and following her whirlwind career as Marilyn.

The film explores several of Monroe’s relationships, with one of the most notable being her marriage to her third husband, Arthur Miller.

The couple seemed like a perfect match at first but their marriage ended in discord. However, the film quickly moves past their split.

Fans have wondered why Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller got divorced.

Arthur Miller, who was he?

Arthur Miller was a renowned playwright and Marilyn Monroe’s third husband.

The pair first met in the early 1950s and their relationship grew increasingly serious after October 1955, when Marilyn’s divorce from her second husband was finalised, although Miller was still married himself at this point.

Marilyn and Miller were married after Miller divorced from his first wife. June 29, 1956, and their marriage would go on to last just shy of five years, making it the longest relationship of Monroe’s life.

Marilyn and Arthur’s marriage was seen as a mismatch by many fans and press outlets at the time with the pair being dubbed “The Egghead and the Hourglass,”His image as an intellectual and hers, as a symbol of sex, are the reasons.

The early years of their relationship were largely harmonious, save for Miller being investigated by the FBI for allegations of communism – which also led to a file being opened on Marilyn.

In November 1960, Monroe and Miller announced their intentions to divorce with the process being finalised in January 1961, just over a year before Marilyn’s death at the age of 36 in 1962.

What caused Marilyn Monroe’s divorce from Arthur Miller?

Marilyn and Arthur’s relationship broke down due to disagreements they had while they worked together on the film, The Misfits.

According to Biography, the movie – which was based on a short story by Miller – was intended to help Marilyn be seen as a serious actress.

Monroe and Miller disagreed about the script by 1960 when filming began. It was constantly rewritten throughout the production.

“Arthur said it’s his movie,”Marilyn stated that at the time. “I don’t think he even wants me in it. It’s all over. We have to stay with each other because it would be bad for the film if we split up now.”

The shoot was complicated further, reports Biography, by Monroe’s ongoing substance abuse, which saw her hospitalised for a week in Los Angeles in an effort to detox.

Monroe was unable to film the entire movie, and her relationship with Miller was almost over. They would then file for divorce.

Their divorce was finalised on January 20, 1961, a date reportedly chosen in the hopes that John F. Kennedy’s inauguration on the same day would overshadow the news.

Who were Marilyn’s other two husbands?

Marilyn Monroe is known for having numerous romantic partners throughout her life, something which Blonde very much doesn’t shy away from.

Monroe married three times in her entire life, including brief affairs with Charlie Chaplain Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

Marilyn married James Dougherty when she was only 16 years of age in 1942. Their relationship ended in divorce at the end of 1948.

Marilyn’s second marriage came in 1954 when she was wed to former New York Yankees baseball player Joe DiMaggio, although, after disagreements about the saucier side of Marilyn’s work, Monroe filed for divorce after just nine months.

Blonde streaming now Netflix

