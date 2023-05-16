What caused Haesoo’s death? Trot fans mourn Haesoo’s death

Haesoo was sadly lost. The Korean media revealed how she passed away.

Haesoo’s music agency has informed fans of the singer‘s tragic death in fan cafe Haesoopia notes that she left “our side and became a light in the vast ocean on May 12.”

What caused Haesoo’s death?

Police reports claim that the singer of the Trot took her life on May 12. A suicide note allegedly was discovered next to her. Haesoo, who died on May 12, was identified as the singer by May 15.

As per her agency’s statement, “According to the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held quietly and privately.”

The agency also urged fans to “refrain from spreading speculation, malicious reports, and rumors so that the deeply saddened bereaved family may mourn and peacefully send off the deceased.”

A look at Haesoo’s songs and career

Haesoo released her debut single My Life, Will in 2019 with the album. She has appeared in a number of shows such as Immortal Songs on KBS 2TV and Boss in the Mirror.

The 29 year old singer has appeared on shows including The Trot Show AM Plaza Gayo Stage. See one of the most moving stage performances ever.

Korean pop singers’ mental health is a concern for fans

Right after the tragic passing of Astro’s K-pop singer Moonbin, Haesoo’s death is making Twitter discuss the harsh internet culture and the pressure of the entertainment industry that leads to the deteriorating condition of artists’ mental health.

Speaking of Haesoo’s death, a fan posted: “The entertainment industry, toxic netizens, and toxic stans need to stop and re-evaluate their behavior! This toxicity is destroying so many people and leading them to untimely deaths.”

Another similar post read, “I didn’t know who Haesoo but I was an Aroha and I loved Moonbin, so I can’t even imagine what her friends and family are going through right now. The K-pop industry NEEDS to make a change this is the second life they’ve lost this year and we’re in May.”

Tweeting about the tragic loss of another beautiful voice:

HITCASIA is the place to go for all Asian entertainment. Facebook, TwitterThen, You can also Instagram.

Call the Samaritans on 116-123 for free if any of the issues discussed in this article affect you or if someone would be willing to listen to your concerns. You can email them as well at [email protected] Or visit samaritans.org Find your nearest branch here in the UK. Samaritans US has more information about Samaritans in the US.

Contact the Crisis Text Line by calling 800-273-8255, or sending a text message 741741. Americans can call 988 or send a text to speak with a counselor.