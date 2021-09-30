Law Behind A Police Arrest Made Public After Sarah Everard Was Lured In By Fake Covid Patrol

A MONSTER cop lured Sarah Everard into his car by handcuffing and arresting her on a fake Covid patrol before he raped and murdered her.

This article explains what Brits should do to verify that a police officer stops them in the street.

Wayne Couzens, 48, snatched the 33-year-old off the streets as she walked home from a friend’s home in Clapham Common, South West London, on March 3.

​​Harrowing details of Sarah’s murder were revealed for the first time today as the Met Police officer is sentenced for kidnap, rape, and murder.

The Old Bailey learned that Couzens used his warrant to lure Sarah into the car, claiming that he was on a Covid police patrol.

What is the best way for a police officer to stop you?

You cannot be stopped by a police officer unless the officer has reasonable grounds for believing that you have committed a crime or are carrying a prohibited object.

Even if the police officer stops you, you have the right to refuse to answer any questions and simply walk away.

The police officer doesn’t have the power to force you to stay and you can’t be searched or arrested just because you refuse to answer their questions.

Former Met Police chief superintendent Parm Sandhu told Good Morning Britain it’s “very, very unlikely” there will be another man like Couzens on any police force.

She said that there are steps people can follow if they are concerned about being arrested.

“I would say, do not get into the car unless it’s a marked police vehicle, ask to see the radio, or ask the arresting officer to call their colleagues and make sure they are on duty,” She stated.

“If you are worried dial 999.

“This cannot carry on forever, it’s a short-term solution – we’ve got to get that trust and confidence back – but in the short-term, they’re easy steps to verify you’re being stopped legitimately.”

When must you answer an officer’s questions?

You must answer one question.

If police suspect that you are engaging in or planning to engage in anti-social behavior, they will ask for your name and address.

Refusing to answer in this case is considered a crime and could result in you being arrested.

What can you do if you doubt their motives?

People can ask the police for identification and ask them under what power they are making the arrest, as well as their “reasonable grounds” for believing you have committed a crime.

If you’re arrested the police must:

identify themselves as the police

tell you that you’re being arrested

tell you what crime they think you’ve committed

explain why it’s necessary to arrest you

explain to you that you’re not free to leave

Are police able to make arrests while they are off-duty?

It is generally accepted that a cop is always a cop. Officers can always exercise all of their powers.

A police officer is considered on duty when they use any of their powers.

A police officer who is not wearing a uniform must identify himself and show his or her warrant card.

You can make a complaint.

Ask the officer if they keep a record of your encounter. If so ask for a copy. This will assist you if you need to make a complaint.

A solicitor who is experienced in dealing with police complaints may be able to help you if a police force you to remain without a reason.

If you’re unhappy with the way the police behaved towards you, you can also make a complaint.

What did the Met Police say?

Met Police spokesperson stated that former Metropolitan Police Officer PC Wayne Couzens would be sentenced in two days for the kidnap rape and murders of Sarah Everard.

“We are sickened, angered, and devastated by this man’s crimes which betray everything we stand for.

“Our thoughts are with Sarah’s family and her many friends. We cannot imagine what they are going through.

“We recognize his actions raise many questions and concerns but we will not be commenting further until the hearing is complete.”