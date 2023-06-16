What are the whereabouts of Joanna Simpson’s children?

JOANNA Simpson tragically died in 2010, while her children were playing in another room.

BA pilot Robert Brown murdered his wife at their home just one week before the divorce proceedings were to take place.

1 Robert Brown, the husband of Joanna Simpson, killed her in 2010, while their children were playing in a bedroom next to them. Credit: Dan Charity

What are the children of Joanna Simpson?

Robert Simpson and Joanna Simpson had two children.

Joanna gave birth to her son Alex only two months after marrying Robert.

Joanna and Robert welcomed their daughter Kate (also known as Katie) 17 months after he was born.

Robert was working at Heathrow Airport, so the family moved to Ascot.

Diana Parkes, Joanna’s mom, explained to Netflix in When Missing Turns to Murder how Joanna quit working to raise her children. She said she was a “totally involved mother” who wanted to spend time with them.

Katie and Alex, who were nine and ten years old respectively when their mother died, had just lost her.

Joanna’s mother said the children “heard her being murdered”.

What did Joanna Simpson’s kids say?

Kate and Alex are not in the spotlight.

The children haven’t spoken about the death of their mother and they didn’t take part in Netflix documentary on her murder.

Joanna Parkes’ mother Ms Parkes said that it was her responsibility to inform the children of the death of their mom.

She replied: “I was responsible for telling children the mummy’s fate.

The woman had said that the terrible moment was “the worst day of her life.” “It was horrible.”

They lived on the Isle of Wight with their grandmother after their mother passed away.

After losing her daughter, she said that her grandchildren had given her “purpose”.

What became of Joanna Simpson

Robert murdered Joanna in 2010 on Halloween, hitting her over the head 14 times with a heavy hammer. The children were playing next door.

Alex and Kate were told that Kate’s mother had been ill, and they needed to take her to the hospital.

Joanna’s death had followed a sustained period of domestic abuse which included coercive control, isolation, intimidation and severe violence.

Joanna’s body was found five days later buried in a pre-dug grave.

She was just days away from the finalisation of her divorce from Robert.

In the Netflix documentary, one of Joanna’s friends stated that the grave was dug close to where Robert would take his kids to play.

Brown was acquitted of murder in May 2011 but was found guilty of manslaughter due to diminished responsibility at Reading crown court.

He received a 24 year sentence for manslaughter, plus an extra two years of imprisonment for the offence of obstruction of a coroner while performing his duties.

Brown will be eligible for parole in November 2023, after serving 13 years of his 26-year term.

Campaigners, including Carrie Johnson, wife of ex-PM Boris Johnson, have called for Brown’s release to be blocked.

Joanna’s mother launched an appeal in Central Recorder to stop Brown’s release, saying in February 2023 that she is convinced Brown will find a way to hurt her and her grandchildren if he is set free.

She stated: “I am worried for everyone because I know that this man’s safety is in danger.

“I don’t think he is going to stop at anything. He will keep us constantly on our guard. Common sense should rule.

He should stay in jail until he has served his full sentence. “He should serve his entire sentence in prison.”