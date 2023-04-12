What are the total episodes of Jury Duty? Explore the 2023 release schedule

Jury Duty premieres on Amazon Freevee this April 2023 – find out about how many episodes are in store and what their release dates are.

Coming from writers and directors who worked on The Office, Jury Duty is fast becoming one of the internet’s most talked-about shows. Mashing up elements of The Office’s mockumentary-style humor with a concept not far off The Truman Show, Jury Duty is an outrageously hilarious ride.

This guide contains information about all the episodes that will be released in the future.

What are the total episodes of Jury Duty (2023?)?

Only eight episodes of Jury Duty’s 2023 season are available. It follows the storyline of a fake trial, from beginning to end. Jury Duty provides viewers with an overview of how the judicial system works, from the selection process to the final verdict.

Airing on Amazon Prime Video‘s sister service, Freevee, Jury Duty can be enjoyed by all viewers who have an Amazon account, whether Prime subscribers or not.

This streaming service is entirely free and was formerly known as IMDb TV. In 1998, Amazon purchased IMDb as one of its first significant acquisitions. IMDb TV launched January 2019 as IMDb Freedive. It was a video-on demand platform that is ad-supported and free. In June 2019, it was rebranded as IMDb TV, before being rebranded again to IMDb TV. It then became Amazon Freevee on April 20, 2022.

Jury Duty’s episode release schedule

On Friday, April 7, the first four episodes released. But coming in at just under half an hour, it didn’t take viewers long to blitz their way through the available episodes.

So, if you’re curious to know when to expect the next batch of episodes, here’s an overview of the release schedule:

Episode 1: Voir Dire – Friday, April 7

Episode 2: Opening Arguments – Friday, April 7

Episode 3: Foreperson – Friday, April 7

Episode 4: Field Trip – Friday, April 7

Episode 5: Ineffective Assistance – Friday, April 14

Episode 6: Closing Arguments – Friday, April 14

Episode 7: Deliberations – Friday, April 21

Episode 8: The Verdict – Friday, April 21

‘I need 50 seasons of this’

It’s safe to say that Jury Duty has brought Amazon Freevee firmly into the limelight. Thanks to Jury Duty, the smaller streaming website is home to one of Spring’s most-respected shows.

“Jury Duty is one of the best things I’ve ever witnessed and the rest of the eps aren’t even out yet,” one viewer tweeted. “If there aren’t at least five more seasons I’m going to be very upset,” they added.

A second viewer asked for more from Jury Duty creators. “I need 50 seasons of this now,” a Twitter fan commented.

