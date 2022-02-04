What Are The Risk Factors For Osteoarthritis?

While it is true that older people are more likely to develop osteoarthritis because of extensive wear and tear on their joints, age is not the only factor that contributes to this disease. For example, an injury to a joint or repeated use over years can cause damage that could increase the risk of developing OA, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Being overweight is also a risk factor for osteoarthritis because extra body weight puts additional stress on joints. In addition, the Mayo Clinic states that fat tissue produces proteins that cause inflammation in and around joints. Women over the age of 50 are also more prone to developing osteoarthritis, per the CDC. In addition, if you have family members with the disease, your chances of developing it increase.

There is no cure for osteoarthritis. The CDC explains that a few things work in reducing complications, however. While it seems counterintuitive, increasing physical activity helps. Doctors might recommend physical therapy and muscle strengthening exercises. Low-impact exercises, such as bicycling and walking, are best since they do not put any additional pressure on your joints. Weight loss is also suggested for those with obesity because it will reduce overall stress on joints. Additionally, eating a vegetable-filled and healthy diet may help improve and strengthen your joints, per Healthline.