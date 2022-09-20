What are the episodes of Crossfire? Are they available on BBC iPlayer or not?

Looking for something new and captivating to keep your eyes open as the autumn nights draw in? The BBC’s latest offering, Crossfire, looks set to be the perfect answer as it prepares to land on our screens.

The series stars Keeley Hwes. A dream summer getaway quickly becomes the holiday of a lifetime thanks to the twists and turns.

How many episodes will Crossfire have? Will the riveting thriller be available on BBC iPlayer in one go?

Crossfire will be broadcast on BBC One at 9:00 PM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Louise Doughty is a best-selling author who will be bringing her talents to TV. The series follows Jo (Keeley Hayes) as she embarks on her dream holiday with her family and friends.

However, Jo’s plans of sunbathing on the balcony of her Spanish hotel room are curtailed in violent fashion when the arrival of a group of gunmen, on the hunt for revenge, turns the holiday into a living hell.

This thriller will force hotel staff and holidaymakers to make split-second decisions that could spell the difference between life and death. The consequences of this ordeal will not be forgotten long after the last bullet is fired.

How many episodes are there in Crossfire

Crossfire will contain three episodes.

From Tuesday, September 20, when episode 1 airs, a new hour-long episode will be available each night at 9:00pm, until Thursday, September 22.

Crossfire’s complete release schedule is available here:

September 20| September 20

September 21| September 21

September 22| September 22

Crossfire to be featured on BBC iPlayer

Yes, all three Crossfire episodes They will be availableYou can watch the entire episode 1 on BBC iPlayer after it has been broadcast.

This allows fans to watch the entire series at their own pace and not wait for every new episode to air.

Beyond the show’s first three episodes, Crossfire is not expected to return for a second series as the thriller has been billed as a mini-seriesThe story of the saga is told in just one season.

Crossfire is now available BBC One iPlayerAt 9pm, Tuesday September 20, 2022

