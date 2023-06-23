Glastonbury organizers always keep the names of performers a secret.

The Churn Ups are a mystery to festival-goers.

1 Central Recorder has revealed that Churn Ups is the Foo Fighters Credit: Getty

Churn Ups – Who Are They?

Central Recorder has exclusively revealed to Central Recorder that Foo Fighters is Churn Ups.

They will perform a special set tonight, June 23, 2023 on the Pyramid Stage. The band is set to take the stage before Arctic Monkeys and Royal Blood.

Central Recorder revealed previously that the band fronted Dave Grohl had booked out several rooms at a Worthy Farm hotel ahead of their show.

Keen to keep fans guessing, the official Glastonbury line-up has Best Of You rockers under the codename The Churnups.

Foo Fighters will perform for one hour and fifteen minutes starting at 6.15pm.

The set was planned for some time, as the Foo Fighters played Glastonbury in 1998.

The day and time slot are also the exact same as their debut.

After a difficult year, the group decided to have a celebration and celebrate it at the Mother of All Festivals.

“The Foos made sure to leave a gap in their tour schedule but wanted to keep it all under wraps. “

They dropped a hint at the news when Dave shared an open letter to fans on social media which referenced “churning up emotions” – similar to the pseudonym they will perform under.

He wrote: “Hey it’s been awhile.

Now that we have returned from our initial run of performances, I feel compelled by the need to thank all of you for your support.

Every night I sing louder when you are singing. “Every night, when I see you singing, it makes my heart sing louder.” It brings me to tears when I see you cry. Your joy brings me happiness.

It feels great to be able to share these feelings with you.

We’ve done it together for years. “Time and again.” “See you soon.”

What other artists are rumoured as playing a Glastonbury secret set?

Rumours are circulating that it Sheffield britpop band Pulp will also play.

Common People, the group’s hit single from the nineties, was a huge hit.

However, Pulp drummer Nick Banks has taken to social media to deny any link to the speculated slot, saying: “Though it’s very tempting to tease you lot again. I know nothing of the ‘Churnups’ band,” he tweeted. “Ok? “Ok? (For now).”

Glastonbury 2020: Who will be the headliners?

Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage will also host other legendary acts, including the Arctic Monkeys.

Guns ‘n’ Roses, the 90s classic band will reunite on Saturday (June 24 2023) for a very special concert.

Elton John is scheduled to close out the Festival on Sunday, June 25, 2023 with his greatest hits.