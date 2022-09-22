VLADIMIR Putin’s deranged threats of nuking the West back to the stone ages are “one last throw of the dice”Experts claim that the Russian president was unable to face Ukraine’s military advances.

On Wednesday, the insane tyrant announced the partial mobilization of Russia as a major escalation to his war in Ukraine.

7 Experts believe Putin has exhausted all options to save his war against the Soviet Union and his regime. Credit: Rex

7 It is just as protests broke out across Russia against this mobilisation order Credit: AFP

7 Referendums will be held in Luhansk, Donetsk, amid ongoing devastation Credit: EPA

Vlad, however, claims that he has turned his back on himself and is running out options to save his skin.

Dmitri Aloperovitch, the chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator (a US bipartisan non profit policy institute), explained to Central Recorder Online why Putin only has a few options in Ukraine. None of them are good.

“The mobilisation announcement is a direct result of the very successful Kharkiv offensive that has shocked Russia, freeing some 3,000 square miles of territory in a very short space of time,”He said.

“It was a humiliating defeat for the Russian military.”

Putin has three choices after the Ukrainian advance: do nothing, escalate the conflict or double down. He chose the third option.

Alperovitch described as follows the figure of 300,000.00 Russian reservists, which was quoted by Sergey Shoigu, Vlad’s defence minister. “unlikely”As Russia’s army will have difficulty processing them throughout the entire system,

He suggested that untrained reservists could be sent immediately to Ukraine in smaller groups of 20-30,000.

“This won’t have a massive effect on the war,”He added. “Putin should have done this back in April. Now it is too late.”

However, he cautioned that sending smaller units of men to frontline will have the negative effect of prolonging the war into next year, allowing Russia to keep up its offensives and slow down Ukraine’s advance.

The announcement Wednesday of partial mobilization has sparked protests across Russia, with over 1,300 arrests so far.

Alperovitch stated that Putin could use his nuclear weapons as a last option if Ukraine moves to retake Crimea. The Crimea was annexed in 2014 by Russia.

After Putin stated in his address, any threat to Russians was unacceptable “territorial integrity”Russia has all of the resources available to meet this challenge, including nuclear weapons.

He added, however, that Vlad’s threats were a bluff for the time being.

“Putin doesn’t have many options left,”He said. He said, “He won’t be able send decisive numbers at the front. They will stop the loss in territory and slow down the Ukrainian offensive but it’s unlikely that he’ll ever be able to even take the Donbas.

Putin’s situation is becoming more precarious. He doesn’t leave himself with an escape route. Dmitri Aperovitch

“The problem is that he has gotten himself into a corner and claimed that his military objective was to seize the Donbas.

“If he fails, he will appear weak leader.” Russia has a history of leaders appearing weak.

“Gorbachev’s, Krushchev’s, and Tsar Nicolas II were all expelled after losing wars, or military standoffs.

“Putin’s position is increasingly precarious, he isn’t leaving himself with a way out.”

Central Recorder Online spoke with Dr Colin Alexander, a Nottingham Trent University expert in political communication. He said that Putin is likely to re-strategise his war efforts and that the announcements of recent days are either a bluff, or a distraction from the Ukrainian advance.

7 Experts warn that Putin may escalate the carpet bombing of major cities like Kyiv.

7 For more raids on Ukraine, he could also deploy Russia’s airforce

7 Other attacks could be launched against critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power stations.

7 Experts have warned that the threat of nuclear weapons cannot be ignored.

“This is domestic propaganda,”He said. He said, “It helps convince Russians war is justified, because we are helping our fellows.

“It is the same with his announcement of reservists. Does Putin really need them, or is he trying to get Russians more invested in the war?”

Alperovitch also stated that Putin still has some options available to him before turning to nuclear weapons.

Vlad warned him that he could intensify his targeting of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure like the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station using precision-guided missiles.

Putin could also increase the random carpet-bombing in cities like Kyiv to demoralize the Ukrainian people.

Vlad’s airforce could also be fully deployed to continue bombing raids. It has been relatively inactive in the war due to Ukraine’s strong air defenses.

“None of these options are good or likely to achieve his desired outcome of taking over Ukraine,”Alperovitch stated.

“But in terms of escalation, he still has some moves left that he can make.”

Wednesday’s announcement about partial mobilization was made just days after proRussian authorities in Luhansk (and Donetsk) announced that the referendums to determine whether these territories should be incorporated into Russia would take place in the next few hours.

Dr Alexander stated that Wednesday’s announcement was, like the referendums and a form of propaganda designed to support Putin’s precarious situation.

“These are an indication of weakness, rather than cementing Russian authority,”He said.

Although 2014’s referendum on Crimea was a result of a decisive victory for Russian paramilitary units in a predominantly Russian-speaking area of Ukraine, Dr Alexander stated that the situation is much more fluid in Luhansk or Donetsk.

“The referendums are a moment of propaganda,”He said. “They provide pro-Russians with conversational ammo to use to legitimise the war.”