Wet Leg Return With Their Second Great Single This Year, ‘Wet Dream’

It’s rare that a new group releases two songs and they’re both great, but that’s the case with the new British duo Wet Leg, who just dropped the second song, “Wet Dream.”

The duo — Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers — hail from the Isle of Wight and are signed to indie powerhouse Domino Records, and set the alt world abuzz with their debut single and video “Chaise Longue,” which has racked up 3 million streams and a million video views.

Teasdale says “Wet Dream,” the new song: “Wet Dream is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me’.”

The video — also directed by Teasdale — is something else completely, involving the duo and their band belatedly realizing that they have lobster claws for hands as they’re about to eat lobster. The highlight is when Teasdale holds up her claws and says (clearly to those who read lips), “I’m a fucking lawbsta!”

As if the video and the group’s name weren’t a strong enough indication of where they’re coming from, behold their origin tale:

“Amidst a night of hazy scenes in their native Isle of Wight – a sparsely populated island off the south coast of England accessible only by boat – Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers found themselves at the summit of a Ferris wheel.

“They decided to start a band. Wet Leg is the name of the band.

“Arming themselves with guitars, a penchant for French disco, effervescent imaginations and a shared love of The Ronettes and Jane Birkin, through to Ty Segall and Bjork, they set about making some recordings of their own.”

The band has also announced their first US tour. Tickets are on-sale this Friday, October 1st at 10am local time.

TOUR DATES

DATE CITY VENUE

Dec. 8th Brooklyn, NY Baby’s All Right

Dec. 14th Los Angeles, CA The Moroccan Lounge

Dec. 15th San Francisco, CA Popscene at Rickshaw Shop