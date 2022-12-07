Wes Anderson will open ‘Asteroid city’ against ‘The Flash.

Wes Anderson’s next film, “Asteroid City,” Focus Features will publish the book in select cities beginning June 16, 2023. A nationwide release is planned for the next week.

Wes Anderson returns to Focus with his Indian Paintbrush production company for the first film since 2012. “Moonrise Kingdom,” Searchlight Pictures followed with three other films. This was his last film. “The French Dispatch,” was released in 2021 and grossed $46.3 million worldwide, Anderson’s lowest grossing since “The Fantastic Mr. Fox” It was higher in 2009 than most arthouse films, which struggled to get a foothold on the post-shutdown theater market.

At a time when arthouse films have largely struggled to find a theatrical audience, Focus will be looking for a strong turnout from Anderson’s devoted fans during a crowded June release slate that is loaded with major blockbusters. The film’s limited release will fall on the same weekend as Warner Bros./DC’s “The Flash” The original Pixar film “Elemental,” With the large release occurring one week before Disney releases “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

“Asteroid City” The story is set in 1955, in a fictional American desert city. “Junior Stargazers” This competition is designed to bring parents and students together in scholarly competition. The convention will soon be disrupted when events take place that could change the world.

As with all of the director’s films, “Asteroid City” The film features an ensemble cast including Scarlett Johansson and Jason Schwartzman as well as Tilda Swinton and Bryan Cranston. Tilda Swinton is joined by Adrien Brody, Ed Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright and Tilda Swainton. Tom Hanks makes his Anderson debut.