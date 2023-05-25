We’re a family of five & live on a bus…trolls say our beds look like coffins & we have no privacy but the kids love it

Five members of a family have transformed an old schoolbus.

Hannah, Ian, and their children Nora, Atlas, and Wilder now live on their bus full time.

One family revealed they lived in a school bus that was converted into a home.

Hannah, her boyfriend Ian and their mega-transformation on TikTok

The couple removed the seat and transformed it into an on-wheels home.

Known on social media as ‘Hanzian Bus’, the family are based in Florida and transformed the school bus into a tiny home on wheels.

The family claim to be ‘living our best bus life’ and in one clip, posted on TikTok and captioned ‘Home is where the heart is’, the family gave social media users a tour around their home.

The family shares the look of their bus a year prior, in the middle of undergoing a makeover.

After the home was furnished and decorated, they showed the completed house.

There was a large space for Hannah and Ian’s bed and then a separate space with a cot for the youngest child and then two bunk beds for the older children.

This clip is sure to have left many people speechless, since it quickly accumulated a staggering 766.400 views.

However, social media users were left divided at the clip – while many thought bus life was a brilliant idea, others compared the childrens’ beds to coffins and commented on the lack of privacy.

One user noted: “You’ve made such a beautiful space for your children. I know they will learn a lot on your travels.”

A second chimed in: “So cute! Love it!”

Whilst someone else posted: “This is so cute and cozy!”

The unique setup was not liked by everyone.

One person said: “Wow. Coffin beds.”

Another added: “I feel so bad for those kids.”

A third commented: “Ridiculous, poor kids and their NO privacy.”

But in response to comments about the couple’s children, the parents responded and confirmed: “Plot twist: Living in a tiny home on wheels to give your kids the childhood of a lifetime.

“These three are my whole world and I love that I get to show them the world everyday!

“As mums we get to choose how we raise our babies, and I choose to raise mine kind, non judgemental, and loving.”

They live with their children Nora, Atlas, and Wilder in a bus.

Social media users mistakenly thought that the beds for children looked like coffins