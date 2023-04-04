Wendy’s sells an updated version of McDonald’s Snack Wrap

Wendy’s is known to be quick with its jokes and social media roasts. However, the popular fast-food restaurant chain has taken it a step further by stealing a McDonald’s classic. Wendy’s introduced its version of the McDonald’s Snack Wrap late last month. It’s called the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap and is available on all menus across the country.

McDonald’s Snack Wrap first appeared in 2006. The small wrap contained grilled or breaded chicken and cheese along with ranch dressing, lettuce, ranch, and other ingredients. The Snack Wrap was popular, but they were not always available. They were often unavailable at specific hours and could be removed from the menu. The pandemic caused McDonald’s to change their menu and McDonald’s decided to eliminate the Snack Wrap. This triggered a lot of anger from customers, as well. Multiple petitions Calling on the chain for the Snack Wrap to be brought back. Enter Wendy’s. Wendy’s announced that its Snap Wrap would be renamed the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap.

(Photo: Wendy’s)

Wendy’s version follows the lead of other fast-food chains like KFC. The wrap is made with a warm tortilla and includes shredded cheddar cheese (cheese), fresh romaine lettuce, and creamy ranch sauce. Wendy’s claims that lighter options do not mean lesser flavor, and Wendy’s Grilled Chicken Ranch Wraps are more than just a snack. This is the ideal flavor-packed meal to take with you wherever you go. It’s said to be the best chicken wrap you can buy.

John Li (Vice President of Culinary Innovation, Wendy’s Company), stated that “It’s obvious that Wendy’s is familiar with Ranch,” in a release. While there are many people who have tried to make a grilled chicken wrap perfect, we don’t think they’ll be able to do it justice. From our classic creamy Ranch sauce to the warm wrap folded perfectly for people on the move, our team built a wrap that’s worthy of the entrée menu.”

Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap wasn’t the only thing new on the menu. Wendy’s has also introduced the Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade. This is described as “perfectly refreshing” with “bright tart notes from pomegranate, and an Instagram-worthy pop of color. Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad was also introduced by Wendy’s. It is made with fresh cooked Applewood Smoked Bacon and topped with diced tomatoes, grilled poultry, crispy fried onion, and an egg.