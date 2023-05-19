Wendy’s launches new underground robot for delivering orders to customers within seconds

WENDY’S is one step closer in its goal of staffing all restaurants with robots. The company has invested in an underground delivery system that uses high-tech technology.

On Wednesday, the company announced that it would use advanced technology to get customers’ orders as quickly as possible from the restaurant into their vehicles.

3 Wendy’s invests in underground delivery to improve its efficiency Credit: Wendy’s

3 Customers can now receive their orders within seconds with the new technology Credit: Getty

Pipedream is a hyperlogistics firm that has created and will pilot a robot system to help deliver food to the customer in just seconds.

Pipeline’s Delivery System connects Wendy’s’ kitchen with an Instant Pickup platform outside the restaurant. It gives digital customers the option to quickly pick up food without ever having to get out of their vehicle.

Most impressive of all, the technology uses robots to transport meals underground and deliver at the car-side Instant Pickup portal.

According to the company, “Hyperlogistics” is a form of logistics that allows you to have items delivered in less than 10 minutes for under $1 and return them as quickly as when you received them. You can find out more about this website at.

Matt Spessard, Wendy’s Global Chief Technologist‘We constantly innovate to meet the needs of our customers, no matter what they decide to do with us.

Wendy’s anticipates that Pipedream’s robotic underground systems will be an important part of this innovation.

Their “Instant Pickup system has the potential to unlock greater mobile order speed of service and accuracy, enabling us to consistently deliver hot and fresh Wendy’s products to our fans,” explained Deepak Ajmani, the US chief operations officer at Wendy’s.

Above all else, Wendy’s expects the new high-tech features to enhance the level of service provided for its fans.

Ajmani: “We have found that providing orders as quickly as possible and with accuracy leads to higher customer satisfaction.”

Wendy’s plans on integrating Pipedream’s system into one of its existing restaurants later this year.

It is not the only time that the company has embraced innovative technology.

The first Pick-up Window Wendy’s has been around for over fifty years, but last year they made headlines once again by modernizing the design of their restaurants.

The company has announced earlier in the month that it will use an artificial intelligence (AI) program customized by Google Cloud for drive-thru ordering. FreshAI.

Todd Penegor is Wendy’s president and CEO. He said in a release that they were “excited to continue working with Google Cloud” to deliver a wave of new innovation to Wendy’s drive-thru.

The AI technology offers us a great opportunity to offer our customers a frictionless, fast and differentiated experience.

And allows us to focus on creating great food, and building strong relationships with our fans who keep coming back.