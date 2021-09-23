Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr.

WENDY Williams prides herself in being close to her son Kevin Hunter Jr.

Wendy did not hold back discussing her love for her son in her highly-anticipated biopic, Wendy Williams: The Movie, which premiered on January 30, 2021.

Kevin Hunter Jr, 20, is especially close to his mother Wendy WilliamsCredit: Getty Images

Who is Kevin Hunter Jr?

Kevin Hunter Jr was the son of Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter Sr., a well-known producer.

Wendy, 57, describes him as their “hard-won child” after she went through multiple miscarriages before she was able to have a child.

She said in 2015: “I fought tooth and nail to be a mother. I suffered several miscarriages including two at five months.”

It’s partly the reason why the mother and son are so close – he has nine pictures on his understated Instagram account, including a picture of him and his beloved mother – and one with Diddy.

After leaving New Jersey, his family’s home, he reportedly now attends college in Miami.

Wendy Williams has spoken out about Kevin Hunter Jr.

The over two-decade marriage came to an end after Williams “plotted to divorce” Hunter after his longtime mistress gave birth.

She said in 2019: “I never thought that I would be in this position.

“I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

She branded him a “serial cheat” and claimed to have known about his extramarital activities with the woman “for almost 15 years of our marriage.”

She told The Jess Cagle Show: “The first time I found out was while I was pregnant with our son on bedrest.”

Kevin Jr with his parents, Kevin Hunter Sr and Wendy in happier timesCredit: Getty – Contributor

Kevin Jr ended up in a physical altercation with his namesake father on one occasion in May 2019, after he was upset by Kevin Sr allegedly asking his mother for spousal support.

Kevin Sr reportedly “put his son in a headlock”, while his son “punched him in the nose to break the hold”.

He was arrested for the assault, despite his father insisting: “I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally.”

According to local media, he pleaded not guilty and the case was dismissed.

When did Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter get divorced?

The divorce between Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter was finalized in January 2020.

Kevin Jr.’s love for his mom is obvious, but her attachment towards him is a bit spooky.

She shared her bizarre keepsakes in an Instagram photo on his 20th Birthday in 2020.

She said: “Today is my biggest day! Son Kevin & I are celebrating his 20th birthday. He’s in Miami & I’m in NYC, but love never stops.

“If you look closely you’ll see remains of 1st hair cut, my cerclage is on sneaker, like a mom… I DO have all his teeth!”

Fans didn’t like the bizarre mementos, especially the most intimate.

One user said: “I’m more concerned about the cerclage! It’s the stitch(es) that hold your cervix closed. Whhhhyyyyy.”

Wendy even dedicated her speech to her son when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, declaring: “It’s me and you kid.”

Despite his mother’s colossal fame and fortune, Kevin Jr prefers to live his life out of the spotlight and remains somewhat a mystery man.

Amid Wendy’s health and psychiatric issues, Kevin Jr told his mother that he “would not be in her life” unless she got help.

A source close to the family exclusively told Central Recorder: “Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained. He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself.”

The source added their relationship has been rocky over the past few years.

“Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”