‘Wendy Williams Show’ new episodes delayed due to medical issues

The wait for new episodes of “The Wendy Williams Show” just got a little bit longer.

Talk show host Williams had expected to begin the 13th season of her series on Monday, Oct. 4. Due to “some ongoing medical issues,” that premiere has been delayed for at least two weeks.

“Wendy will not be returning with new shows on Oct. 4,” read a statement posted to the “Wendy Williams Show” Instagram account on Thursday morning. “She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We plan to return with new shows on Oct. 18.”

A day prior, the show’s social media accounts had teased Williams’ return to television, counting down the days until the show was back on the air.

“Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative,” Thursday’s statement explained, “but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues.”

Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” was previously scheduled to start Sept. 20.

It was announced Sept. 15 that Williams had tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing health evaluations. The previous week, Williams canceled public appearances due to health issues.

When the production of “Wendy Williams” shut down at the onset of the pandemic, her daytime talk show went remote for two months from her home.

“The pandemic does not affect how we do our show. When I get out there and there’s no audience and there’s no co-host, it doesn’t matter,” Williams told USA TODAY last September, adding that fans can expect the “same Wendy, same giggle, same show.”

In May 2020 Williams paused her at home broadcasts after experiencing fatigue stemming from her previously diagnosed Graves’ disease, a condition which leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones and can cause wide-ranging symptoms and affect overall health.

Contributing: Elise Brisco and Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY