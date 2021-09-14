Wendy Williams Ongoing Health Issues Disrupts The Talk Show Promotions

Wendy Williams is currently undergoing health evaluations that have disrupted the talk show host’s plans to promote the upcoming season of Wendy Williams Show. Williams has long struggled with ongoing health problems, including a recent diagnosis of Graves’ Disease. Here’s what this disruption means for the Season 13 premiere of Williams’ often controversial daytime talk show.

Williams: Worrying Posts

The Wendy Williams Show Instagram page recently posted a disappointing and worrying update about the talk show’s star Wendy Williams. Williams, who had to take a long break in early 2020 due to ongoing health issues, won’t be taking part in promotional activities for the 13th series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)



A statement released to the page, which also serves as Williams’ own personal account, explained, “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.” The statement continued to state, “She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week”, Williams was quickly added to the list. “Can’t wait to be back in her purple chair on Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Williams has a history of health scares

This isn’t the first time that Williams’ health has disrupted her participation on the show. In 2018, Williams took a week off after being diagnosed with Graves’ Disease, an immune system disorder that results in hyperthyroidism. Two years later, in 2020, Williams took a three-week long hiatus from her show again due to her battle with Graves’ Disease. She shared her struggles with her health on the show. “My thyroid has been totally cattywampus.”

The talk show host also added: “I feel like there are birds swimming around my head. Constantly high. But not high.” Williams was eventually diagnosed by her doctor, “pissed”. It was then that she discovered the correct remedy was to remove herself from her beloved show. “My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? Three weeks of vacation. I was pissed.”

Though this last season hasn’t been without its scandals and controversies, not to mention a threat against Williams as well as the most awkward interview we’ve ever seen, Williams managed to keep the show going. It’s very unfortunate that Williams’ health is suffering.

We wish her a quick, painless recovery. We can’t wait to see what she brings in the upcoming season, but her health should always come first. We wouldn’t want another terrifying fainting incident like what happened in 2017. Once Williams is fully recovered and feels comfortable coming back, we’ll be waiting with bells on.