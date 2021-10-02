Wendy Williams Is Still Not Ready to Return To TV, As Talk Show Announces Other Delays Wendy Williams Is Still Not Ready To Return to TV, As Talk Show Announces Other Delays

Wendy Williams has been missing from the TV airwaves since her talk-show went on hiatus in summer. Williams was very active during the summer, but it became a major problem when Williams was revealed to have contracted COVID-19. This was a big problem. Wendy Williams ShowAs a result, the premiere date of the show was pushed back from Sept. 20th to Oct. 4. The date was getting closer, and it appeared that Williams was recovering. But now, devoted viewers will have to wait a bit longer for Williams’ return to television as further delays were announced.

The announcement was made by the talk show’s official Instagram account. The post gave viewers some insight into Wendy Williams’ current health status:

Wendy will not be returning to work with new shows starting Oct. 4. She has been and continues to be under a doctor’s care and is still not ready to return to work. We will return to the air with new shows in October 18. Although her breakthrough covid case is over and she has been tested negative, she still faces some ongoing medical problems. Instagram

At least the show is putting Wendy Williams’ health as a top priority. There are no guarantees that the broadcast quality and the wellness of the host will be as good as possible if the face of the show is not fully recovered. Putting on a daily talk show should come second to someone’s health. The show made the right decision. Hopefully, Williams’ COVID battle didn’t have any lasting effects on her health. The talk show host has suffered many medical setbacks throughout her career.

Wendy Williams’ current health battle is just the latest in a series of health issues she has experienced in recent years. Wendy Williams’ fainting incident during Halloween made news a few years back. The incident was tied to her battle with Grave’s disease and hyperthyroidism. Williams, who had been in recovery for over a decade, revealed that she now lives in a sober home for drug abuse. After a decade of recovery, Williams decided to take a lengthy hiatus.

Wendy Williams took some time off again in May 2020 to address developments related to Grave’s disease. Williams’ current health problems forced her to cancel several public appearances. The television personality had to take time off from work and take care of her health. Check out the Instagram post that announced the latest delay.

The new premiere date for Wendy Williams’ purple chair will be two weeks later. Williams should make a quick recovery and be ready for the premiere. Right now Wendy WilliamsOn October 18, the show will debut. You can also check out our Fall premiere guide to see more exciting TV returns while you wait for Williams’ return.