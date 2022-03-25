Wendy Williams Insists on Bank Battle: “I Want My Money”

Wendy Williams, Talk Show Star, speaks out for the first-time on camera about claims that she is being prevented from accessing her own bank accounts.

“I want my money,”Williams made the comment in an Instagram video. “This is not right and you know this is not fair.”

The 57-year old TV personality was forced to quit her talk show due to ongoing health issues. She is now using social media to seek answers.

“All I wanna know is, where is my money? This is not right and certainly this is not fair,”Williams said.

Williams denounced both her former manager and Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo last month also frozen Williams’ accounts. Williams called Wells Fargo an “anonymous” company. “incapacitated person”Who needs a guardian in order to protect her assets?

“This guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money — this is not right,”Williams said.

It’s believed Williams shot the video in Miami. Williams has appeared frail over the past months but in her latest video she seems to be recovering her strength as she pleads for help. “Please let me have access to my money.”