Welcome to Plathville rebel Moriah Platt shares kiss with boyfriend in new photos after fleeing strict family

WELCOME To Plathville rebel Moriah Platt defied family rules as she shared a sweet kiss with her boyfriend Mac Kallschmidt in snaps she shared far and wide on Instagram.

Moriah – who has fled her famous Georgia family and their strict Christian views – looked stylish with her flicked shoulder-length purple hair and dramatic dark pink lip color.

She told how much she yearns for her man in the caption as she wrote: “I miss you a little all the time.”

He quickly responded, and wrote: “Constantly missing your purple head and black heart.”

The lovebirds were recently spotted out with their pals at a cute roller skating date night.

Her parents – Kim and Barry Plath – raised their kids with limited technology, no sugar, and on a fairly isolated farm under a pretty strict fundamentalist Christian lifestyle and belief system.

REBEL MORIAH

However, Moriah was the “rebellious” one in the family, and by the time she was a teenager, she started doing things her own way.

She then also moved out of the family home with her brother Micah, 20.

Recently, Central Recorder exclusively revealed that the siblings are renting a Cairo, Georgia home that is estimated at $86,600, according to real estate sites.

The house measures 1,286 square foot and has one bathroom.

Granite countertops are paired with wooden cabinets and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

The floors are hardwood with molding.

The home also features a fireplace, porch, and garage.

Moriah and Micah gave fans a glimpse of their new home on the season two premiere of Welcome to Plathville.

‘SO MUCH HAS CHANGED’

In the episode, Moriah said: “In the last six months so much has changed. I got kicked out and moved out of the house. I had got to the point where I was just starving for freedom and didn’t follow the rules my parents had set.

“My parents were shielding me or protecting me, whatever, from the outside world. They tried to control virtually everything: what we ate and what clothes we wore. Jeans and tank tops were out. Swimsuits were out.

“I felt like an outsider in the real world. I didn’t feel normal.”

WHAT ARE THE PLATHS?

Kim, 48, and Barry 53, were married in 1997. They live on a 55-acre farm south of Atlanta and are Christian fundamentalists.

They are parents to Ethan, 23, Hosanna, 20, Micah, 20, Moriah, Lydia, 16, Isaac, 15, Amber, 12, Cassia, 10, and Mercy, nine.

Son Joshua, who was born in 2007, died tragically in a farm accident at just 17 months old.

Ethan, the oldest son of the couple, has left home and lives with Olivia.

The couple were not at ease with Ethan’s parents during the premiere of season 3. This was especially evident after Kim accused Olivia for being a negative influence on her children who still live on the farm.

Ethan has now said he wants no contact with his ultra-conservative parents.

NO MODERN TECHNOLOGY

The Plath kids are not allowed to watch television and do not have cell phones or access to the internet.

Kim and Barry don’t own a television and believe their children can find all the information they need in their environment.

They don’t allow anyone to own computers. One household laptop is allowed, but the use of it is tightly controlled.

The computer must be used only by those who have permission to do so. They will also need to be monitored to ensure that they are doing something useful.

The rules for social media are stricter than ever. No Instagram or TikTok posts, and no kids allowed.

Because Lydia (16 years old) has never been exposed to popular culture, Isaac (16 years old) had never heard about quarterback Tom Brady.

