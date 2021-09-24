Welcome To Plathville rebel Moriah Plath poses in a bikini & cuddles up to boyfriend Max Kallschmidt ​in sweet new photo

MORIAH Plath posed with her boyfriend Max in a cute new beach selfie while showing off her figure in a tiny red bikini.

The Welcome to Plathville star recently revealed that she “wants more tattoos” after fleeing her family’s strict rules.

Moriah, 19, took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a sweet selfie alongside her boyfriend Max Kallschmidt, 20.

Moriah smiled brightly while hugging her boyfriend Max and showing off her body in a tiny red bikini.

The couple looked overjoyed to be at the beach, and the TV personality captioned her post: “I love you baby!”

MORIAH’S MISSION

Moriah has been labeled the “rebel” of the uber-conservative Plath family, who believes in setting strict rules for their children.

Her parents, Kim and Barry Plath, raised their nine kids with limited technology, no sugar, and on a fairly isolated farm under a strict fundamentalist Christian lifestyle and belief system.

Despite her parents’ concerns, the young star decided to live a more eclectic and modern lifestyle.

Moriah posted a photo last week of herself in bright purple hair and wore neon pink lipstick.

TIME FOR TATS

The TV star flaunted a tattoo on the inside of her wrist, as she admitted she’s been “wanting more.”

“I’ve had my tattoo for a year now and I’m kinda really wanting more! I know there will be objections but never once have I regretted this tattoo and it will always be my choice!” she explained.

“Yes I can listen to y’all’s opinions but at the end of the day this is MY life and I will be the one living with the ‘good’ or ‘bad’ decisions I make… though I will say, I don’t see them as good or bad decisions but as learning curves!”

Moriah concluded: “On the road to becoming who I’m meant to be. And I’m not just talking about tattoos but just life decisions in general. So I guess we’ll just have to see what the future brings.”

The TLC star’s fans were quick to support her decision, taking to the comments to provide encouragement.

“Don’t worry about other people’s opinions, tattoos are amazing!” one gushed.

Another agreed: “It’s your body and not a single person can tell you what you can and can’t do with it…”

Even her sister-in-law Olivia, who is married to Moriah’s brother Ethan, chimed in: “You do you, boo.”

RISKY REBELLION

Moriah and her brother Micah, 20, moved out of their parent’s home after deciding the fundamentalist Christian lifestyle was too much.

She has since dyed her hair purple, showed off her abs in head-turning outfits, and even kissed her boyfriend in photos.

The controversial show’s teen spoke out about her decision-making process in an episode. I was kicked out and moved out of my home.

“I had got to the point where I was just starving for freedom and didn’t follow the rules my parents had set.

“My parents were shielding me or protecting me, whatever, from the outside world,” she recalled.

They tried to control everything. What we ate, and what we wore. Jeans and tank tops were out. Swimsuits were a no-no.

“I felt like an outsider in the real world. I didn’t feel normal,” she confessed.

