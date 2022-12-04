Weekend Update Colin Jost Cracks Jokes About Kanye West’s Controversial Week In News

Kanye West is making news this week due to his antisemitic comments. Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” You covered everything.

Colin Jost started off the segment by talking about West’s appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jone’s internet show where he spewed off more hate and his love for Hitler.

“It didn’t go great,” Jost stated, “Putting it lightly.”

Jost also made reference West’s statement. “I like Hitler” And he joked that “was the same password he used to get into Mar-a-Lago” For his meeting with Donald Trump.

“At this point, I don’t think Kanye is off his meds so much as he is immune to them,” Jost “We’re basically dealing with the omicron variant of Kanye. We’d thought he’d fade away but now we realize we may have to live with the brain fog of long-haul Kanye.”

Jost was then quoted as saying: “What I don’t understand about this Kanye stuff is if Jews do control the media then how are we still seeing a new interview with Kanye every day? Also, if Jews controlled the media, explain the 80-foot Christmas tree outside of NBC.”

Jost also made reference later to West regarding Kim Kardashian’s final divorce.

“I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that she may be had an easier time finding a good lawyer,” He made a joke.

You can watch “Weekend Update” In the video below.