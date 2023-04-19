Wednesday April 19th: GH Spoilers – Wise Advice, Dangerous Discovery

General Hospital’s (GH) updates and spoilers for Wednesday, 19 April tease big warnings. Laura Collins (Genie France) cautions Curtis Ashford against a bright idea. Victor Cassadine’s (Charles Shaughnessy), who is the Haunted star’s captain, makes a dangerous threat after a discovery.

General Hospital Spoilers – Wise Warnings

Curtis, a character on GH has a bright idea about how to free Trina Robinson (Tabyana Al) and her friends from the Haunted Star. However, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) stops him, telling him no, he can’t do that, perhaps thinking Curtis doesn’t know how dangerous Victor really is. Perhaps he wants to go on his own and that’s not wise, not knowing the enemy and how he works.

It sounds like Laura doesn’t think it’s safe for Curtis to go after the dangerous Cassadine on his own. The two of them may be able to find some way that Curtis can help.

GH Spoilers – Spencer Cassadine’s Warning

The Haunted Star Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) worried, warning Trina if they don’t stop Victor it’ll be too late for all of them. Spencer’s right, they have to act before Victor continues his insane global population reduction plan. They’ll come up with a plot for Trina to sneak into the engine room and sabotage something to slow down the boat so rescue can catch up to them. Victor won’t stop until he can find a way to achieve world domination.

General Hospital Spoilers – A Favor?

The Nurse Elizabeth Baldwin is a nurse at the Hospital. Dr. Austin Gatlin Holt, played by Roger Howarth asks Nurse Elizabeth Baldwin to do something. Elizabeth may compliment Austin on his good manners. Eilzabeth will be replacing her as the head nurse in a few days, and they might not interact as much as today.

But for now, she’ll be happy to help the doctor anyway that she can. She’s still taking care of patients instead of supervising nurses.

GH Spoilers – Esmé Prince Worries

Esmé Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) worries as she tells someone it’s a matter of life and death, and she’s probably talking about getting her baby back. Both Ace Prince-Cassadine (Joey and Jay Clay) and Spencer have been kidnapped by Victor, as well as Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) and Trina’s a stowaway. Esmé would be willing to do almost anything to make sure her baby boy is safe and back in her arms. But for now, she’ll have to trust that Spencer will do his level best to protect his baby brother.

General Hospital Spoilers – Setback Discovered

Back on The Haunted Star, Victor’s not happy as he’s discovered a setback-and possibly Trina trying to sabotage the engine room. He threatens to have someone carried off as cargo, but at least he’s not throwing anyone overboard. However, this quite likely could be Trina he’s threatening as he’ll have bad news for Spencer the next day.

Rescue can’t come quick enough for Spencer, Trina, Liesl and Ace. But the boat has to be slowed down so it’s not far from the coordinates and headings Trina gave Laura on the phone earlier.

GH Spoilers – Ava Jerome Gives Carly Corinthos Food For Thought

Ava Jerome’s (Maura WEST) visit to Wyndemere gives Carly Spencer some food for thoughts. Carly asks what “they” could possibly have in common besides hating her, so perhaps Ava’s talking about Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and someone else. Ava and Carly share a common bond, which is their daughters who are married to Sonny Corinthos. This likely pertains to something involving Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) upcoming wedding.

General Hospital Spoilers – Sonny Corinthos Has Questions

Meanwhile, Sonny is talking to Nina and asks her if she knows what something’s about. Nina bites her lip so it sounds like perhaps it’s a controversial topic. Nina might be preparing to crash Michael’s wedding because Willow had told Michael she would deal with her. However, she still wants Michael invite Nina. Perhaps now he’s gotten the invitation and wants to know why, not expecting the invitation.

Nina would be upset if Sonny’s invited and she’s not. It’s a really awkward situation.

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.