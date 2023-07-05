Wednesday, 7th July: Sneaky views, good news, and surprise invitations

General Hospital’s (GH) updates and spoilers for the week of July 5 include sneaky peeks, good news and surprise invitations. Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) shows up at work with good news, Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) discovers someone’s been getting sneaky views, and Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) gets a surprise invitation.

General Hospital Spoilers Good News

Brook Lynn Quartermaine’s (Amanda Setton), who works at Deception Cosmetics is surprised when Sasha walks into the office. She’s excited and happy as she asks her if it’s true, referring to her coming back to work. Sasha has returned to the Face of Deception with full force, after she pinch-hit for Maxie (Kirsten storms) in Home and Heart.

Sasha wants to return her finances and be freed from guardianship. It will be difficult to achieve this, as the people sabotaging her recovery are worse than those who faked her baby’s cries.

Spoilers for GH: Cody Bell Refuses

After signing an affidavit for Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) stating Leopold Taub (Chip Lucia) was his birth father, and apparently a birth certificate to prove it, Cody’s feeling a little guilty. Dante Falconeri’s (Dominic Zamprogna) questions him too much about Scott. Dante is obviously trying to convince Cody to get out of whatever deal Scott’s working on with him, but Cody resists. Things get a little heated and loud with Cody shouting that maybe he doesn’t want out of it!

General Hospital Spoilers – Sneaky views

Elsewhere at Deception Cosmetics, in Maxie’s office, Lucy confronts Maxie, telling her they have a snake in their midst! Lucy has discovered the download and copy of a confidential file on “The Deceptor” which Brook Lynn had downloaded with the cover of bringing lunch for Maxie and her to share. Maxie would recall that it was odd that Brook Lynn hadn’t logged into work that day, and left suddenly.

Brook Lynn must overhear their conversation and quickly covers, telling Lucy she’s the guilty party. But she tells her she downloaded it to study the product to be better working with it, and didn’t know the file had trade secrets.

The GH Spoilers: Are You Ready to Let Go?

Meanwhile, at Carly Spencer’s (Laura Wright) house, she and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) are still talking about Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) prison sentence and Carly’s big fines. Sam was willing to offer help. even told Carly there was no shame in asking for help if she needed it, but Carly can’t accept it.

It’s not all a pride thing either; the stipulations in the legal agreement specifically say the funds cannot come from a gift. Especially forbidden is money from Drew, Sonny Corinthos, (Maurice Benard) or Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), and Carly spoke of getting a job so she wouldn’t have to wipe out her savings. But now, Carly must be talking to Sam about possibly selling her house, since Sam is asking if she’s really ready to just let it go?

General Hospital Spoilers – Surprise Invitations

At GH, Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) is obviously talking to Nina when she tells her she’d like her to come for a visit. Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael were told she could come home. However, the house would have to be cleaned and there will only be a few visitors. Nina’s birth daughter has given her an insight into her own life. She is pleasantly surprised.

Nina may be instructed to make peace with Carly. Carly might also tell Nina to do the same. They don’t need that kind of friction in Willow and Michael’s home.

Spoilers for GH: Nina Reeves shares the good news with Sonny Corinthos

At Sonny’s penthouse, Nina has arrive back from seeing Willow in the hospital and shares the good news. Sonny smiles, and tells her never say never, this being about Willow’s invitation. Sonny is likely to get an invitation as well because he shares the grandchildren with Nina through Michael who was adopted by Nina. If Sonny’s there when Nina and Carly are there together, he should be able to keep the peace between them so Nina can get more than one invite in the future.

General Hospital Spoilers: Tracy Quartermaine’s Summons

Elsewhere, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) asks someone if they’re in or they’re out, and it might be Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) who she’s summoned. Diane usually doesn’t respond to being “summoned” but she may be curious about what Tracy wants. Considering Tracy framed Diane’s best friend Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for drunk driving, Diane might not be too receptive.

Tracy will continue to pester and won’t want to take no for an answer to her proposal-or is that more like being drafted? But if anyone can handle Tracy, it’s going to be Diane!

Check back often to see what’s new with GH. General Hospital news and spoilers are updated here regularly.