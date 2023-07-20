Web sleuths debunk the ‘cheese-cracker’ story as police admit that it could be a hoax.

Police said they have been “unable to verify” Carlee Russell’s story, admitting the possibility the whole thing could be a hoax. The 25-year old woman disappeared on the Interstate 459 near Hoover, Alabama. She returned to her home two days later.

She called 911 moments before her disappearance, claiming to have seen a young child alone walking on the road. She told police two women forced her into a car and drove her to an address where they told her she had to remove her clothes and take photos.

Police admit Carlee Russell ‘hoax’ possibility

It is not a News conference on Wednesday (July 19), Hoover Police Chief Nicholas C. Derzis told reporters officers cannot verify Russell’s story.

He said the woman had told him she was kidnapped after a man with orange-colored hair and woman took her.

“She claimed he then forced her into a car and the next thing she remembers is being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler,” he said.

“What we can say is we’ve been unable to verify most of Carlee’s initial statements made to investigators,” the officer then revealed.

“And we have no reason to believe that there is a threat to the public safety related to this particular case.”

Nursing student’s search history ‘very strange’

Derzis also revealed they had found some odd internet search history on her phone, calling the whole thing “very strange”.

Her device showed a search for “if you have to pay for an Amber Alert” before she went missing, which is a child abduction emergency alert.

The other was about how you can steal cash from a bank without being detected and an one-way ticket to Nashville from Birmingham.

The search was for Taken, in which Liam Neeson played an ex-Secret Service Agent whose daughter is kidnapped.

“I do think it’s highly unusual, on the day someone gets kidnapped, that they’re searching the internet, Googling the movie ‘Taken’, about an abduction. I find that very strange,” he said.

Web sleuths unpick ‘cheese cracker’ story

People on social media are dubious of Russell’s story as wild details of her alleged abduction don’t seem to match up.

She said that the woman driving her truck fed cheese crackers to her and played with it when she first woke up.

However, when officers arrived on the scene, they found the 25-year-old’s car still running and her cell phone and wig close by.

“The woman ‘played with her hair’. Didn’t she leave her wig at the car, meaning her natural hair was braided down tightly, I’m assuming?” someone wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “How did the abductors play in her hair if the wig was on the highway?”

“Now I just read the statements from Carlee Russell..this not adding up. The lady was playing in her hair but they found her wig in the car?” a third person added.

Some people think that the story of cheese crackers is a bit too unbelievable to be true. Someone tweeted: “The random details Carlee Russell gave shows she was lying. “CHEESE CRICKETS!”?”

Hoover Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with any relevant information to reach out Detective If you want to remain anonymous, contact Brad Fountain by calling 205-444 7562 or Sergeant Drew Mims (205-739 7274) or Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama (203-254 7777).