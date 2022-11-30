We won’t know if James McAvoy appears in Avengers: Secret Wars – he will not tell us.

You know him as the younger Charles Xavier in Fox’s X-Men movies. Professor X, who was able to walk again after being paralysed in an accident. And James McAvoy was undoubtedly a highlight of those movies, especially when playing against Michael Fassbender’s Magneto. The Multiverse Saga As rumors continue to swirl, James McAvoy could be returning to the role. Secret Wars with Avengers telling the story you would love to tell.

But the actor said in an interview recently that he didn’t get a call for the movie. McAvoy stated that he would not reveal to anyone the number if he was called for. Secret Wars. We recommend that you use MCU. Spoilers may be found below.

Marvel’s new X-Men movies

The word is out that Marvel has expressed its desire to be included in the event. Kang Dynasty Secret Wars To have an impactful message as Infinity War Finale were. Moreover, rumors claim Marvel won’t make its MCU X-Men movies before giving the Fox characters a proper send-off. McAvoy’s Professor X is the kind of character we’d love to see in Secret Wars.

Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier appeared in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. This was only a variation from Earth-838. While trying to free Wanda Olsen (Elizabeth Olsen), he was killed. Marvel’s ability to create new universes is evident by this.

Before that, Marvel brought Sony’s previous Spider-Man variants to the MCU. Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are potential cameos. Avengers 6.

Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine Deadpool 3.

In X-Men, First Class: Professor X (James McAvoy), Wolverine(Hugh Jackman) and Magneto (“Michael Fassbender”) Image source: Fox

James McAvoy, an Secret Wars with Avengers cameo

McAvoy was a X-Men alum who spoke out about his experience with Marvel films in. An interview with GQ. While the article was published by the magazine, it did not include the interview which took place in August. At the time, some rumors said that James McAvoy’s Professor X would appear in Secret Wars with Avengers.

McAvoy recalled that he enjoyed making his X-Men movies, dispelling rumors that he hadn’t. “It was one of the most positive experiences I’ve had with a studio, he said. “I don’t really [see them as just] money gigs. Days of Future Past I think is one of the better films that I’ve been involved in.”

McAvoy did have one complaint about his four Marvel movies, that Fox didn’t really take advantage of the Professor X-Magneto relationship that formed the backbone of the first film. Maybe Secret Wars would give Marvel a chance to fix that, but I’m just speculating here.

As for Disney’s plans for mutants movies under Marvel, McAvoy indicated that he’s done with the role. McAvoy indicated that he would react impulsively to the role. “I’m very quick to say, ‘No, I’m done.’ Or ‘I’m not that bothered about coming back.’ Because you move forward.”

That’s not to say that McAvoy wouldn’t join the Avengers 6 cast. Und he fielded. Secret Wars questions back in August. “I’ve definitely not got the call,” For the eagerly awaited Avengers movie. “And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

McAvoy should be much better at denial. Secret Wars Garfield had a much larger role in Garfield’s life. There is no way home appearance. But we’ll have to wait a couple of years to find out for sure. Secret Wars with Avengers Premieres May 1, 2026.

