We went to the ‘WORST Christmas Market in Britain’ & it’s a total rip off – it cost £20 for a hotdog & a pint

PEOPLE have called one of Britain’s Christmas markets a total ripoff.

With the price of a hot dog and a pint averaging at £20, market goers in Manchester have branded the event “too expensive”.

4 Manchester’s Christmas Market has been packed Credit to STEVE ALLEN

4 Heather and Gunther Verihl stated that the Christmas market should not be “so costly”. Credit to STEVE ALLEN

4 The country’s biggest tourist destination, it is full of high-hope visitors. Credit to STEVE ALLEN

Heather Veihl was 62 years old and was there together with Gunther (70), who hails from Germany.

She told Central Recorder Online: “I don’t think they should be so expensive, my husband’s German and the difference between the markets here and over there is night and day.

“In Germany it’s all about the festivities and here it’s all about the prices.”

John Coffey, 61, had just finished eating a £7 German Bratwurst when he claimed you could buy a whole pack from Costco for that price.

“I’ve noticed that the prices have gone up, compared to last year,” he said.

“The Bratwurst was nice but it wasn’t £7’s worth – I could have got a whole packet of them for half of that in Costco.

“One of my friends spent £20 on a hot dog and a pint yesterday.

“I come here once a year if I can help it. It’s forced joy and it’s all about consumerism, ‘don’t be miserable come to the Christmas markets’ – if I come back £50 lighter, I’m lucky.”

Manchester’s market is spread out across the city and is home to the largest outdoor ice rink – which will set you back £17 for 45 minutes.

Sue Collins, 64 years old, stated that Manchester’s offerings were not impressive to her.

She said: “I tend to come to the Christmas markets once a year and Manchester’s used to be nice as it used to have all the food outlets in one place, now it’s just all too spread out and expensive.

“I’ve recently came back from Poland and the Christmas Markets there were fantastic – I won’t be describing Manchester’s as fantastic.”

George Rothwell, 28 years old, said: “badly laid out markets” You shouldn’t be charged so much

“Considering how badly laid out these markets are I’m surprised they charge the prices they do,” he added.

“It’s a rip off and I believe Birmingham’s markets are better, it’s such a shame because the city has a lot going for it but they need to lower their prices and up their game.”

Due to this cost-of-living crisis, many are finding it difficult to pay for festive festivities.

Aryan Frahmand, 37, was walking past and said: “I will be avoiding Manchester’s Christmas markets at all costs, they are just too expensive.

“I won’t be buying anything from there especially with the current economic crisis that we’re all facing, and the cost of living rising – I would not go in there.”

Winter Wonderland in London was recently bashed for charging £7 for a potato and £8 for candyfloss.

Many customers were left not wanting to return to Hyde Park after price hikes saw hot dogs costing an eye-watering £10.50 and fish and chips on sale for £14.

And one woman blasted the festive market after she spent £27 to go on the big wheel.