We Want to be People’s Favorite Streamer

Amazon Freevee, a part of a wave ad supported TV services, launched with a May launch “Bosch: Legacy,”The sequel to Amazon Prime’s hit series “Bosch,” and has a number of big-name projects coming up, including Greg Garcia’s “Sprung,” starring Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton; Clea DuVall’s “High School”Series, based upon the bestselling book by Sara Quin and Tegan. “On Call”The company behind “Law & Order,”Wolf Entertainment is currently casting.

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV relaunched as Amazon Freevee in April and the service’s heads of content programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, say the name change isn’t just about letting people know the content is free. The rebrand also highlights how Freevee has “freedom from time slots” and “freedom for creators to tell stories,” Pirozzi told for this week’s Office With a View.

Amazon Freevee also premieres its first original movie, Brenda Song romcom “Love Accidentally,”July 15,

Additionally, Amazon Freevee has secured a short-term licensing agreement with Disney MediaAnd Entertainment Distribution for a limited selection of movie titles, including “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2,” “Logan,” “Hidden Figures,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Post,”Customers will have access to these videos via the streaming service for no charge.

And in a deal with NBCU, Amazon Freevee has an exclusive network window for films from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group’s 2020-21 theatrical slate, including “Dolittle,” “The Invisible Man,” “Promising Young Woman,” “F9 (Fast & Furious 9),”And “Sing 2.”

Read on as Pirozzi and Anderson describe more about the impetus for the rebrand, how they plan to differentiate Amazon Freevee from other streaming services and the current streaming pivot to advertising-supported subscriptions.

Let’s talk about the rebranding and how the new name was chosen.

Ryan Pirozzi: We wanted a name to communicate the essence of Amazon Freevee. IMDb TV is a great name since it’s a worldwide-respected database of TV and movie information. But we don’t think it helped people understand what we are. We got ready for the biggest series. “Bosch: Legacy,”We thought it was a great moment to look for a new brand. Freevee doesn’t just refer to the price point, which is a great one. It’s also about freedom from time slots, freedom from search, select device availability and freedom for creators to tell stories.

Shakira Barrera, Martha Plimpton and Garret Dillahunt in “Sprung.”(Dennis Mong and Amazon Freevee).

What’s been your strategy to set Amazon Freevee apart from other streaming services?

Lauren Anderson: It’s evolved over the last two years, as others have entered the space. The first part was to convert broadcast to streaming. It was exciting to be a modern broadcast network with exclusive content for streaming. Broadcast shows perform well on other services as well as our Prime Video. Customers loved the shows but wanted them to be delivered in an easier way. We were able to perform the first run. [with producers like Greg Garcia and Elliot Wolf, the son of Dick Wolf] and we’re excited.

We know [audiences] aren’t rejecting broadcasts, but they just want it again in a much more convenient way. Our originals are part of a premium-free service with originals behind the paywall. Our differentiation strategy was built around a brand philosophy that is about modern broadcast. Then you add premium licensed content and the Pay 2 deal to make us stand out among other services on the market. One of the things we joke about is we want customers to be surprised that they’re getting all of this great content for free.

What percentage of your content is licensed and how much is original at this point, and what’s the goal going forward?

Pirozzi: There are thousands of titles available, and most are licensed content. We’ve launched about 20 originals and our first original film, but it was really about differentiating the service, giving us exclusive content. We are focused on customer acquisition and branding our original series and films. Pay 2 window movies are another example. This model is very similar to SVOD. [subscription video on demand]. Lauren and I both came from Prime Video before moving to Freevee. It’s a very similar model where they acquire customers with original series and original movies, and pay-window movies and engage deeper with the library.

Is there a significant difference between Amazon Prime and Amazon Freevee, other than the paywall?

Pirozzi: Prime Video is an amazing subscription video on-demand service. Amazon Freevee was a way for us to increase the number of customers that we can serve. Many Prime members love Freevee’s selection and will watch ads to see it. But also, we’ve got a lot of customers that for one reason or another don’t want to be behind the paywall. Freevee is an excellent solution. It’s up-leveled the quality of content people might expect to be on a totally free service. This isn’t just an ad-supported tier that you also have to pay for monthly. This is an entirely free service.

Anderson: We’re excited about the way in which Freevee is a complement to what’s being offered on Prime Video. KPI #1: New customers are important [key performance indicator]Of course, it is ours. We also want them to enjoy what they’re watching. So we want to make sure that when they come, they’re really engaged and are staying and are excited to watch other things in the service. When we’re bringing customers in with something new, we want them to find so many things that they love, their favorite older movie or television show [and to be] surprised a movie as recent as “F9,”The service, for instance, includes this. We want to be the fan-favorite destination. I want people to tell me, “My favorite show is on Freevee.”

Disney+ and Netflix plan to offer ad-supported tiers that are cheaper than the current tiers. Are you convinced that more streamers will go this route?

Pirozzi: It’s hard to speculate on what other services will do. But, [AVOD]New opportunities are available to customers in terms of both price and selection. So it’s not surprising that other streaming services are exploring what ads can do for them.

How do you create content that is centered around ads?

Pirozzi: Lauren and I spend a lot of our time talking to advertisers, of course, with our ad sales team and listening to what they’re interested in. I think the biggest thing they’re excited about is to get into these great streaming programs which they haven’t had a chance to do before on platforms like Prime Video and Netflix. We truly value them and consider their needs. When we’re developing, we work with creators [and] we’re excited to have advertisers as part of this. We talk a lot about how we have improved the quality of the content you can access on free streaming services. To make it as great of an ad experience as possible, we have about half the ad load one might expect on traditional television, which we think is a good place to start and we’ve got more places to grow.

Record: An earlier version of this story was incorrect Wolf Entertainment was formerly known as Dick Wolf Productions. regrets the error.