We Want to be People’s Favorite Streamer

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV relaunched as Amazon Freevee in April and the service’s heads of content programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, say the name change isn’t just about letting people know the content is free. The rebrand also highlights how Freevee has “freedom from time slots” and “freedom for creators to tell stories,” Pirozzi told for this week’s Office With a View.

Amazon Freevee, a part of a wave ad supported TV services, launched with a May launch “Bosch: Legacy,”The sequel to Amazon Prime’s hit series “Bosch,” and has a number of big-name projects coming up, including Greg Garcia’s “Sprung,” starring Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton; Clea DuVall’s “High School”Series, based upon the bestselling book by Sara Quin and Tegan. “On Call”The company behind “Law & Order,”Wolf Entertainment is currently casting.

