We used AI to reimagine the cast of Friends as babies – it’s adorable but we have a dangerous warning

Here’s a couple who use AI to visualize Friends characters as children.

Luca Allievi and Anna Allievi both aged 33 recreated the characters Rachel, Ross Chandler, Monica Joey Phoebe and Phoebe of the American hit sitcom, Rachel.

A couple has made AI images of the Friends' characters as babies

6

One couple created AI-based images of Friends characters in their infant formCredit: the_ai_dreams
The couple made the images with software Midjourney

6

Midjourney software was used to create the photos.Credit: the_ai_dreams
They made cute images of Rachel, Ross, and Joey

6

The girls made adorable images of Rachel Ross and JoeyCredit: the_ai_dreams

Before they started posting on social media, the couple created images for “fun” when their one-year-old daughter Celeste was in bed.

Now, they’ve also produced realistic baby photographs of politicians including Donald Trump and Boris Johnson as well actors Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt.

Luca is a biotechnologist from Milan in Italy. He said, “It began as a joke.

We did something fun. Try something new.

The pictures are very realistic.

Anna, a seller of parts for machinery, told me: “Luca is a very imaginative child.”

It’s something futuristic.

The world is changing at a rapid pace.

Luca tried first to create puppies and cats before attempting the same thing with babies.

Luca: “We love cats, and we have them. So we recreated characters like Harry Potter using cats.”

Midjourney, a piece of software used by the couple for prompts and command inputs to generate images based on billions online images.

Anna replied: “The whole process doesn’t take long.”

The long part is to decide what you really want.

“You have to be careful when writing the words for the prompt.” Luca continued.

The order in which the words are arranged is very important.

The software will evolve and you’ll need to adapt the prompts accordingly.

The world is changing at a rapid pace.

Both created prompts, or instructions to the software, for characters from Friends to be recreated as babies.

Luca and Anna were surprised at the response from their fans, who loved their Friends games.

Anna commented: “It was really entertaining to see how the audience reacted.”

A commenter commented: “They’re all adorable.”

The other said: “They’re dead on.” Amazing.

This couple has taken suggestions from their fans to use AI and created baby Disney villains and Harry Potter characters.

Luca and Anna love technology, but they are aware of the dangers.

Anna: “Sometimes, it can be scary and specific.”

Luca continued: “It’s dangerous.” It is used by some people to spread fake news.

Their daughter, who loves to see them, is a big fan of the work.

Anna replied: “She is very interested.”

They also made an AI image of Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler

6

The AI images of Phoebe (the girl), Monica, and Chandler were also created.Credit: the_ai_dreams
Anna and Luca say their daughters love the designs

6

Anna and Luca claim that their daughters enjoy the designsCredit: the_ai_dreams
The couple said the technology to make the images can be "dangerous"

6

Couple said technology used to create the images could be dangerousCredit: the_ai_dreams

Starbucks Summer Game returns in 2023!

