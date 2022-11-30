We turned a drab old static caravan into a modern boutique hotel suite – now we make £140 a night

Three friends worked in tandem to renovate an old caravan.

Anna Hart, Emma Jane Palin, and Whinnie Williams, bought the pre-loved holiday home for £24,000 in October 2020.

9 Whinnie Williams and Emma Jane Palin transformed an old static caravan to become a hip hotel. Credit: Joanna Bongard

9 The result: After, they adopted the American theme of American motels as their bedrooms Credit: Joanna Bongard

9 Prior: Before the caravan was built, its rooms had been a blank canvas with only beige wallpaper covering most walls. Credit: Joanna Bongard

Together, they worked hard to transform the shabby caravan into a stunning holiday hideaway in Margate, splashing out £12,000 on the works.

They bought an old caravan in beige from Hull, which was ready for renovation.

Emma said: “Renovating our preloved Willerby BK Bluebird was the perfect lockdown project.”

“We wanted to find an unloved, older model and show people how this humble caravan can be thoughtfully transformed into a glamorous holiday home.”

Each detail was carefully considered, and the ladies were able to find inspiration from many places.

Whinnie said: “We’ve upcycled as much as possible, sourcing vintage fabrics from our favourite junk stores around Margate, scouring eBay and Facebook marketplace, and we even found our brass kitchen sink in a skip.”

“We’ve tried to DIY things as much as possible to show people that anyone can bring Hollywood vibes into even the smallest of spaces.”

Open plan living and dining room have been transformed with chequerboard and patterned flooring.

9 Following: Americana inspired open-plan living and dining rooms, as well as the kitchen. Credit: Joanna Bongard

9 Before: Original furnishings have been removed from the living area and kitchen. Credit: Joanna Bongard

9 Graceland is remembered in one bedroom Credit: Joanna Bongard

9 Outdoor picnic tables are available Credit: Joanna Bongard

The bedrooms were inspired by American culture, with one paying tribute Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

A 8-seat sofa is also available, as well as a kitchen island and an upcycled dining table.

Friends have nicknamed it “The Cottage of the Gods” “Pontins meets Palm Springs.”

The caravan is located at Birchington Vale Holiday Park and can accommodate 6 persons at a time.

The Margate airport is a 10 minute drive away. Other attractions are a stones throw away. Alpaca TrekkingPony pampering sessions, an adventure course and Spitfire Memorial Museum.

One night stays start from £140 per night, while other caravans on the site charge £62 per night.

It will be closed the rest of winter. However, guests can still book their stay through. Airbnb.

To find out more about Club Jupiter visit www.clubjupiter.co.uk or follow the story on Instagram at @ClubJupiterUK.

9 After: The kitchen features an island as well as a variety of vintage tiles and a table. Credit: Joanna Bongard