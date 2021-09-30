We Stayed and Spent A Night Inside London’s Highest Rooftop Caravan

THE van’s vast panoramic window offers an astonishing view – St Paul’s Cathedral, lit up against a stormy night sky.

This week, caravan and motorhome giant Bailey joined forces with the Caravan and Motorhome Club to celebrate a successful summer by creating the highest pop-up campsite in London.

It may have been a wild and windy night outside, but inside, and the caravan was more akin to a five-star hotel room.

A brand new £28,000 Bailey Unicorn Vigo four-berth caravan was craned 110ft up onto the roof terrace of One New Change in the City of London, and I had the pleasure of spending a night in the luxury van.

It may have been a wild and windy night outside, but inside, and the caravan was more akin to a five-star hotel room – with the bonus of your own cute kitchen, complete with nifty multi-fuel cooker, oven, and microwave.

With a sophisticated heating system keeping us cozy, onboard wifi and a smart TV, as well as digital radio with Bluetooth and accent lights with USB points built-in, the van came packed with the kind of high-tech treats normally reserved for luxury hotels.

Everywhere are nifty design features – from the fixed double bed that can retract back to give you more space to move about to the unusually-shaped mini wardrobes flanking it that double as little bedside storage spaces.

Every square inch of the van has been thought through, and the result is a spacious interior packed with plenty of storage – there’s even room for a wine rack!

Those clever solutions mean there is room for a large fridge freezer and a roomy shower cubicle that even my 6ft 2in husband could easily use.

Our night in the sky was over too soon – we chilled on the sofas, watched a little telly, then tipped into the supremely comfy bed, leaving the blinds open so we could wake to that stunning view.

That caravans can provide such comfort, and mod-cons are no surprise to me – I’ve been a caravanner all my life.

But the pandemic and this summer’s surge in staycations has seen interest in holidays on wheels rocket.

Bailey has seen caravan sales increase 15per cent and motorhome sales increase 30per cent.

The company – founded in 1948, has had one million visits to its website for the first time and has seen a rise in younger buyers.

Traditionally, its most popular range was its most expensive Unicorn caravans – like the one I stayed in – but this year has seen sales of its most affordable Phoenix vans overtake as younger families are tempted to invest.

The Caravan and Motorhome Club also had one of its busiest years, with one million members getting out and enjoying post-lockdown trips.