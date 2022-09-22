We now know who is writing Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie

Over the past few weeks, Phase 5 and Phase 6 of Marvel’s MCU have rapidly started to take shape. Marvel Studios revealed and confirmed many upcoming movies and shows at a massive San Diego Comic-Con event. This one has generated the most speculation. Fantastic FourPhase 6 of the project will be launched in 2024. At least one mystery has been solved. DeadlineReports indicate that Ian Springer and Jeff Kaplan will create the script.

This news comes just days after the Marvel Studios panel at Disney’s D23 Expo where Kevin Feige confirmed that Matt Shakman (WandaVision) would direct Fantastic Four.

Sources reveal DeadlineKaplan and Springer were actually attached to the project even longer than Shakman. They have been “outlining where this next series of films will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe”Feige.

Kaplan and Springer now will work with Shakman “align their visions for this project”Before they start writing the script. In the meantime, Shakman and Feige are finding actors to play Marvel’s “first family”In the MCU. In the MCU, we have already encountered one Reed Richards variant. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessJohn Krasinski plays the role of. Although rumors suggest he will be returning, Marvel may hire a new actor to portray the character. “real” Mister Fantastic.

If there are no delays Fantastic FourOn November 8, 2024, the movie will be released in theaters. Marvel has not confirmed any other Phase 6 movies. Avengers: The Kang DynastyAnd Secret Wars with AvengersBoth are due out in 2026. The Fantastic Four will play a significant role in these movies, according to us. This could explain why Kaplan & Springer spend so much time with Feige laying out the future for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

